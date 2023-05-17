Purplebricks agrees sale to rival Strike for nominal £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Purplebricks agrees sale to rival Strike for nominal £1

By Press Association
Troubled online estate agent Purplebricks has agreed a deal to sell its business and assets for a nominal £1 to a rival backed by Carphone Warehouse and TalkTalk founder Sir Charles Dunstone (Purplebricks/PA)
Troubled online estate agent Purplebricks has agreed a deal to sell its business and assets for a nominal £1 to a rival backed by Carphone Warehouse and TalkTalk founder Sir Charles Dunstone.

The deal with online competitor Strike will effectively wipe out Purplebricks’ shareholders, sending the stock down more than another 40% on Wednesday morning.

Strike will also take on Purplebricks’ liabilities under the terms of the deal, but warned over jobs losses among the more than 750 employees at Purplebricks.

While staff will transfer to Strike, it plans to launch a redundancy programme, which is expected to impact field agents and central support teams at Purplebricks, but did not provide a figure on how many roles are set to go.

Purplebricks chief executive Helena Marston is also set to resign after the sale completes, while the rest of the board also plan to step down.

The proposed sale is expected to make a small return to shareholders and preserve the business and brand, Purplebricks said.

Paul Pindar, chairman of Purplebricks, said: “I am disappointed with the financial value outcome, both as a 5% shareholder myself and for shareholders who have supported the company under my and the board’s stewardship.

“However, there was no other proposal or offer which provided a better return for shareholders, with the same certainty of funding and speed of delivery necessary to provide the stability the company needs.”

The sale comes after Purplebricks revealed last week that it was in exclusive talks with Strike over a deal for the business and assets, but that Strike was pulling out of bidding for the whole share capital of the firm.

It warned at the time that there would be little return to shareholders under any such deal.

News of the talks followed just a day after Purplebricks alerted that its cash reserves were under threat.

The firm has suffered a difficult 18 months, with an overhaul of its operating model, multiple management reshuffles and shareholder calls for the removal of its chairman Mr Pindar.

The group put itself up for sale in February after disclosing its turnaround plans have been costlier than expected and it is set to sink deeper into a loss.

Founded in 2012, Purplebricks had a lot of success in its early years, disrupting an old industry.

In 2017 the company’s shares were selling for about £5 each, but their value has now been decimated and were worth less than 1p each at the time of writing.

Sir Charles, a partner at Strike’s joint major shareholder Freston Ventures, said the deal was a “positive outcome for anyone looking to sell their home and save money doing so”.

He said: “Purplebricks has dramatically changed the industry by driving down the cost of estate agency and we aim to combine its significant brand recognition with an even more disruptive business model.

“In bringing together the two brands, we will supercharge Strike’s mission to democratise house selling by empowering customers to have more control over a process that has barely changed for 200 years.”

Strike – formerly called Housesimple – is also backed by investors including Channel 4 Ventures.

