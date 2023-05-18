Ovo and Good Energy to pay £4m compensation for overcharging customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ovo and Good Energy to pay £4m compensation for overcharging customers

By Press Association
Around 18,000 households are set to receive compensation after the regulator found suppliers Ovo Energy and Good Energy had overcharged customers during the energy crisis (Jacob King/ PA)
Ovo Energy and Good Energy are set to pay £4 million in compensation after overcharging customers during the energy crisis.

Some 18,000 households did not receive protection they were due, Ofgem said.

Ofgem said it was “totally unacceptable” that people were overcharged during an “already so challenging and stressful time” for consumers.

Errors by the two suppliers meant some people were charged above the maximum rates allowed under either the energy price cap or the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

The Government’s scheme brought the typical household energy bill down to around £2,500 a year in Britain and £2,100 in Northern Ireland.

Good Energy overcharged more than 6,900 customers between January 2019 and October 2022, while Ovo overcharged nearly 11,000 customers between October 2022 and March 2023.

The affected households will receive a combined total of £2.7 million from the two companies while an extra £1.25 million will go to vulnerable customers in the UK under Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund.

The average amount paid to Good Energy customers will be £109 while Ovo customers will receive an average of £181, Ofgem said.

Dan Norton, deputy director of retail at Ofgem, said: “Protecting consumers is always our top priority, and we expect suppliers to ensure customers pay no more than the level of the price cap or Energy Price Guarantee – schemes put in place with the very purpose of helping people.

“It is totally unacceptable that Good Energy and Ovo Energy customers were overcharged, particularly at a time that is already so challenging and stressful for consumers across the UK.

“Energy suppliers should hear this loud and clear: we expect suppliers to act with the utmost care and integrity.

“We will continue to hold them to account if they do not meet their customer protection or reporting obligations.”

Both suppliers self-reported the issues to Ofgem, which the regulator said meant the redress packages were lower than they could have been.

A spokesperson for Ovo said: “We’re very sorry to some of our fixed-price customers who experienced a delay in receiving the Energy Price Guarantee discount. We noticed immediately and self-reported the error to Ofgem.

“The issue has now been fixed and compensation has been paid as an apology.”

Nigel Pocklington, Good Energy’s chief executive, said: “We are very sorry that we let some of our customers down and promise to put things right.

“We have been contacting those impacted to apologise and issue their refunds and goodwill payments and will be fixing the issue so it does not happen again.”

He added that the firm has submitted a formal improvement plan including new automated processes and standards to prevent any similar mistakes in the future.

