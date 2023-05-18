Super Noodles sales soar amid cost-of-living crisis, says Premier Foods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Super Noodles sales soar amid cost-of-living crisis, says Premier Foods

By Press Association
Premier Foods said Britons are increasingly turning to affordable ranges such as its instant Super Noodles as food prices soar in the cost-of-living crisis (Premier Foods/PA)
Premier Foods said Britons are increasingly turning to affordable ranges such as its instant Super Noodles as food prices soar in the cost-of-living crisis.

The group said the Batchelors brand, including its instant Super Noodles, has become its biggest brand in the grocery division after sales jumped by more than a fifth.

Households have been hit by food inflation of more than 19% because the grocery sector has faced supply chain disruption and higher commodity prices – and the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on many staples.

Premier Foods chief executive Alex Whitehouse said: “We are continuing to see consumers looking for convenient, affordable and tasty meal solutions and Batchelors and Nissin were two of our best branded performers in the year which benefitted from this trend.”

Premier Foods – which also makes Mr Kipling cakes and a raft of well-known brands like Oxo cubes and Bisto – has been hiking prices across its ranges to help offset “exceptionally high” levels of cost inflation.

But there are signs food prices may be set to stabilise over the coming months, with major supermarkets starting to cut prices of everyday items such as butter and pasta in recent weeks as commodity prices begin to ease back.

Premier said it has been tackling cost pressures through a combination of price increases and cost savings.

Premier said earlier this year that it was closing its factory in Knighton, Staffordshire, in a move affecting about 300 jobs, saying the site does not fit with its “branded growth model strategy” and is marginally loss making.

The group posted a 13% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £137.2 million for the year to April 1 on revenues 11.8% higher at £1.01 billion.

Over the year ahead, it said it plans to continue looking for deals to expand.

“Looking ahead to the coming year, the group has strong plans in place for product innovation, further consumer marketing and increased capital investment,” the company said.

“Additionally, it expects to build on the initial success in new categories, deliver further progress internationally and continue to explore merger and acquisition opportunities.”

