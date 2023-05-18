Princess of Wales’s parents’ party firm bought after falling into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess of Wales’s parents’ party firm bought after falling into administration

By Press Association
Michael and Carole Middleton founded Party Pieces (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Michael and Carole Middleton founded Party Pieces (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The party supplier business founded by the Princess of Wales’s parents has been sold in a rescue deal after falling into administration.

Party Pieces Holdings, which was founded by Carole and Michael Middleton in 1987, has been sold to entrepreneur James Sinclair in a pre-pack administration deal.

The Middletons hired insolvency specialists from Interpath Advisory earlier on Thursday.

The business saw trading “impacted significantly” by the pandemic, pressing down on demand for party decorations and personalised gifts.

Administrators said the founders looked into a possible sale, refinancing or external investment as pressure increased on the firm’s liquidity.

Mr Sinclair’s Teddy Tastic Bear company has now purchased the business and its assets.

Will Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “Party Pieces is a well-established brand with a proud British heritage, but like many other companies across the retail space, had been impacted profoundly by the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing restrictions on social gatherings.

“We’re pleased to have been able to conclude this transaction which sees the business acquired by James Sinclair. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Party Pieces sells children’s party paraphernalia ranging from balloons to fancy dress costumes.

Such was the success of the internet company that it made the Middletons into millionaires.

Kate used to work for her parents’ firm but left the business in preparation for her life in the royal family.

She was featured on the Party Pieces website in March 2010 when she posted some light-hearted comments about her childhood.

A keen photographer, Kate also took pictures for the business.

Kate’s sister Pippa has also worked for Party Pieces, on its online magazine The Party Times.

