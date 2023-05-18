One fifth of shareholders vote to remove Next chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One fifth of shareholders vote to remove Next chairman

By Press Association
Next said it had noted the vote against Michael Roney (Ian West/PA)
Shareholders dealt a series of blows against Next and its board on Thursday as large numbers voted to kick out its chairman and against the company’s pay plans.

The business said chairman Michael Roney received less than four in five (79.2%) of the votes cast at its annual shareholder meeting.

Meanwhile around one in six votes (16%) were cast against the company’s remuneration policy, which can hand Next’s top bosses a pay package worth five times more than their salary.

Next said it had noted the vote against Mr Roney and would engage with shareholders who had voted against his re-election to the board. It did not note the other votes.

It said: “Whilst resolution 12, to re-elect Michael Roney, was passed with a clear majority, the board recognises that there was also a significant vote against this resolution.

“The board will seek to engage with those shareholders who voted against this resolution.”

Next said it would update shareholders on the feedback it gets by November at the latest and publish a summary in its annual report.

In a note sent to shareholders before the meeting, advisory group PIRC said that investors should vote against Mr Roney.

While being chairman of Next, Mr Roney is also chairing the Grafton Group, which is on the FTSE 250.

“It is considered that a chair cannot effectively represent two corporate cultures,” PIRC said.

“The possibility of having to commit additional time to the role in times of crisis is ever present.

“Given this, a chair should focus his attention on to only one FTSE 250 company.”

PIRC had also suggested that shareholders should vote against the remuneration policy, which investors also questioned.

It raised a series of concerns about how the long-term incentives for executives worked, saying that bonuses were at times linked to areas beyond the control of directors.

PIRC also advised shareholders to vote against last year’s remuneration report, which included a £4.4 million total pay package for chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson.

