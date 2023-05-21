Insurer explains how to minimise subsidence risks when doing garden makeovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Insurer explains how to minimise subsidence risks when doing garden makeovers

By Press Association
Keen gardeners are being warned by Aviva to consider subsidence risks when planting trees and shrubs near their home (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Keen gardeners are being warned by Aviva to consider subsidence risks when planting trees and shrubs near their home (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Keen gardeners are being warned by a major insurer to consider subsidence risks when planting trees and shrubs near their home.

Research conducted for Aviva suggests that around a third (33%) of people with some outside space across the UK are expecting to plant new trees, hedges or shrubs this year.

The UK heatwave seen last summer has fuelled concerns about the risks of subsidence.

In March, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said its members expect to pay out £219 million for subsidence claims made in 2022.

This would be the highest annual subsidence payout since 2006, when the total was £301 million.

Figures from Aviva’s “building future communities” research indicate more than a third (36%) of UK residents are concerned about subsidence at their home, while a quarter (26%) are specifically worried that trees near to their buildings may lead to this issue.

More than 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Censuswide in March for Aviva.

Waseem Malik, chief claims officer for Aviva UK&I General Insurance, said: “The vast majority of homes and gardens can co-exist quite happily without plants causing problems to properties.

“However, nature can be incredibly powerful and trees and shrubs will go to extreme lengths to find the water they need to survive during hot spells.

“In turn, the surrounding ground can become incredibly dry and unstable if plants have removed excessive moisture. In extreme cases, this can lead to subsidence for nearby buildings.

“Prevention is the best cure, so we are encouraging gardeners to think carefully if they intend to start planting this year, to ensure their homes and gardens are climate-ready.

“Trees and shrubs can be beautiful additions to gardens, but they can grow to such proportions both above and below the surface. This can cause all manner of problems if they are planted too close to structures.

“We’d urge people to do a bit of research before they start making changes to their outdoor spaces, to avoid any issues further down the line.”

Ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023 (May 23 to 27), Aviva is offering some tips to help gardeners minimise the risk of subsidence:

1. Choose your tree variety wisely

Information published by the ABI suggests that certain types of trees – including poplar, willow, elm and oak – could be more likely to cause problems than others, due to their long, fine root structures. People may wish to consult an expert for advice, if they are unsure about which varieties to plant.

 2. Avoid planting trees or large shrubs close to buildings

Most people will think about their home, but the same applies to garages and outbuildings. Also remember, that a cluster of smaller, individual hedge plants can have more of an impact when grouped together. A suitable distance will depend on the type of subsoil, variety of tree and depth of foundations, so if in any doubt, again, check with an expert.

3. Consider whether shrubs could be moved if they are too close to a property

If a shrub was planted after the home was built and is still relatively small, it may be possible to reposition them elsewhere.

4. Maintain trees by pollarding or thinning their branches

This will reduce the amount of water they require and will therefore allow moisture to remain in the soil.

5. Keep a close eye on trees close to your property or garden

If a tree is in the street or on a neighbouring property, it is still possible to affect your home or outbuildings if positioned close to your structures, so be mindful of any signs of shifting or cracking.

6. Do not remove or modify a tree that has a preservation order, unless you have all the appropriate consents

7. In addition to keeping an eye on trees and shrubs, watch out for leaky drains

Leaks from drains or water mains can also lead to issues as they can soften soil or even wash it away, causing the land to sink downwards. Sandy, gritty soils are more susceptible to this issue.

Also, check your gutters and drainpipes too and make sure they are well maintained.

8. Be particularly vigilant in areas where clay soils are common

Subsidence may be more likely to occur in areas where clay soils are prevalent, because they are more prone to shrinking during hot weather. Clay soils are often more common in southern England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks