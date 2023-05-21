England star Leah Williamson: Most female footballers still need back-up careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England star Leah Williamson: Most female footballers still need back-up careers

By Press Association
Lioness Leah Williamson has spoken about the importance of sportswomen having another qualification in their ‘locker’ (David Parry/PA)
Lioness Leah Williamson has spoken about the importance of sportswomen having another qualification in their 'locker' (David Parry/PA)

England footballer Leah Williamson has spoken about the importance of sportswomen having another qualification in their “locker”, as she said the sport needs more women in positions of power.

It comes as the Lionesses and Arsenal defender has been ruled out of the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery.

Williamson, who has been training to be an accountant alongside her football career, told the PA news agency that pursuing a different qualification started off as an “insurance policy” for herself.

She told PA: “Originally, when I started it, women’s football wasn’t as secure as it is now.

“I started it as a bit of an insurance policy for me to take the pressure off football, so if it didn’t work out I have something else.”

“Most women’s footballers my age will have a qualification of some description just because we have to, in case anything goes wrong”, she said.

The 26-year-old defender’s ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury last month came as a blow to the club, with England’s first World Cup match against Haiti taking place on July 22.

She said in a statement: “Ultimately, I think it’s just my time (to suffer an injury).

“I haven’t had a day since last October when I’ve walked on to the pitch without a physical or mental question mark over me, and that’s professional sports.

“So now I have to listen to my body, give it what it needs, and if everything happens for a reason, then we’ll see what road this turn sends me down.”

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the women’s World Cup this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Meanwhile, Williamson revealed she had invested in Toca Football last week in her first foray into the business world.

The collaboration with Toca, which runs football-themed social entertainment venues, called Toca Social, and operates indoor soccer centres in North America – will help drive women’s participation in the sport, she said.

The venture, along with her accounting qualification, represent the importance of sports people having a back-up career, Williamson told PA.

“For me, I enjoyed maths at school, so it seemed like a secure thing to tick off and that I always have in my locker.

“I don’t want to wish away my career but it is a short-lived time for all of us.”

Williamson also talked about the need for more women in management positions across the sport.

“Within football, there are so many rooms that need women in positions of power… and there are places that I would like to see women influence a lot more than we already do”, she told PA.

She said she could be in a decision-making position within a business in the future, and takes inspiration from retired players who make a “smooth transition” into their next role.

“It is a really fine balance. The nature of what we do requires absolute dedication, and the performance side of it consumes you.

“But it is so important, and the way I look at it, is that I would like to know before the end where I would like to head.”

The captain was among the Lionesses recognised in the New Year Honour List, where she became an OBE.

She also signed a three-book deal with Macmillan Children’s Books earlier in the year.

