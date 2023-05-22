Jumps in administrations and liquidations boost trading at Begbies Traynor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jumps in administrations and liquidations boost trading at Begbies Traynor

By Press Association
Business restructuring and advisory firm Begbies Traynor is set to reveal sales and profits ahead of targets after being boosted by a jump in corporate collapses (PA)
Business restructuring and advisory firm Begbies Traynor is set to reveal sales and profits ahead of targets after being boosted by a jump in corporate collapses (PA)

Business restructuring and advisory firm Begbies Traynor is set to reveal sales and profits ahead of targets after being boosted by a jump in corporate collapses.

The Manchester-based firm said it has seen insolvency numbers continue to rise over the past year as firms feel the pressure of soaring cost inflation and reduced consumer spending.

Over the last year, the company has worked on administrations for high street stationery chain Paperchase, which shut its 106 shops due to insolvency, and rugby union team Worcester Warriors.

On Monday, Begbies Traynor told shareholders revenues are expected to have risen by 11% to £122 million over the year to April 30 – compared with the previous year.

Worcester Warriors File Photo
Worcester Warriors rugby union team hired Begbies Traynor as administrators (PA)

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits are due to have grown by 16% to £20.7 million for the year.

Begbies Traynor hailed “good organic growth” in business recovery activities, which have increased 6% over the year as insolvency market volumes “continued to increase”.

This included jumps in the number of liquidations beyond pre-pandemic levels and a rebound in administrations, although these remain below historic levels.

The group has also benefited from a continued strategy of acquisitions, including a recent deal to snap up Banks Long & Co.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor, said: “We performed strongly in the financial year, with results ahead of market expectations, aided by our increased scale and enhanced reputation in mid-market insolvency.

“We have further developed our range of services, extending both our financial advisory business and property advisory services through earnings accretive acquisitions principally funded by strong cash generation.

“Our strong financial position leaves us well placed to continue to invest in the business, both organically and through acquisitions, to continue building our scale and range of complementary services.”

