In Pictures: Kate attends Chelsea Flower Show as history is made

By Press Association
Designer Jihae Hwang in her Korean-inspired garden, A Letter From a Million Years Past, during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (James Manning/PA)
Designer Jihae Hwang in her Korean-inspired garden, A Letter From a Million Years Past, during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (James Manning/PA)

The Princess of Wales has joined pupils from schools taking part in Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic.

The Princess of Wales with pupils from schools taking part in the first Children’s Picnic
The Princess of Wales, in a pink dress, sat on a blanket as she talked to schoolchildren (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kate, who in 2019 co-designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden to encourage the public to get back in touch with nature, chatted to youngsters picnicking at the site’s bandstand.

Royal visit to Chelsea Flower Show
Kate has championed people getting more in touch with nature (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The children were from 10 schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening, invited to an outdoor lunch ahead of the launch of the RHS’s world-famous horticultural event.

The picnic initiative aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, something that has been championed by Kate.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Chelsea Pensioners after meeting pupils
The Princess of Wales speaks to Chelsea Pensioners after meeting pupils (Jordan Pettit/PA)

She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea.

The princess felt more children should be involved in the annual show.

Clive Gillmor and Manoj Malde take part in the first wedding ceremony to be held at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Clive Gillmor and Manoj Malde take part in the first wedding ceremony to be held at the Chelsea Flower Show (James Manning/PA)

Meanwhile, the RHS ambassador for inclusivity and diversity married his husband at the show’s first wedding.

Manoj Malde and Clive Gillmor held a traditional Hindu Indian wedding in the RHS and Eastern Eye Garden of Unity, which Mr Malde designed, on Monday.

Clive Gillmor and Manoj Malde, both centre, are married
Clive Gillmor and Manoj Malde, both centre, are now married (James Manning/PA)

Surrounded by plants including Japanese cherry, cardoon and oregano, with floral beads and decorations dangling from pink and orange beams, the couple wed in front of a colourfully-dressed crowd of onlookers, friends and family.

Recorded music from a sitar and flute wafted over the wood smoke from a fire pit in the centre of the garden while bees bobbed among the flowers.

A Chelsea Pensioner admires a driftwood sculpture
A Chelsea Pensioner admires a driftwood sculpture (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Gardens featuring more weeds and less formality have taken centre stage at this year’s show, placing more emphasis on letting nature take control.

Chelsea Flower Show’s youngest designer, Lucy Vail, unveils her creation for the show’s main entrance
Chelsea Flower Show's youngest designer, Lucy Vail, unveils her creation for the show's main entrance (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Native plants and trees, nettles, dandelions and a predominantly green palette of planting feature in many of the 36 show gardens, along with salvaged and upcycled materials.

Elsewhere, huge bursts of colour remain in the Great Pavilion, while first-time exhibitors include mushroom growers the Caley Bros.

Designer Jihae Hwang in her Korean-inspired garden, A Letter From a Million Years Past
Designer Jihae Hwang in her Korean-inspired garden, A Letter From a Million Years Past (James Manning/PA)

This year’s show is likely to spark controversy, said garden designer Andrew Duff, co-chairman of the Society of Garden Designers and managing director of the Inchbald School of Design.

A visitor poses for a photograph in the Balcony Garden
A visitor poses for a photograph in the Balcony Garden (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There’s a clear message about sustainability and environmental factors in an aesthetic way. There’s a loss about actually, what is a garden supposed to do?” he said.

“Right across the show, the inference is that nature’s taking control… maybe that it’s OK to let weeds grow and let things get a little bit ruinous.

A bubble artist performs
A bubble artist performs (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“But at the end of the day, people like a lawn, they like to look after a space – that’s part of being in a garden – and it’s time that we need (to address) that controversy,” Mr Duff added.

The Savills Garden, the show's first working kitchen garden
The Savills Garden, the show's first working kitchen garden (James Manning/PA)

Reflecting on the topic, Matthew Pottage, curator of RHS Garden Wisley, says: “We are having a climate crisis. We do need to garden environmentally sensitively.

“Is this the place to be showing that? It’s arguably the world’s best flower show, so this is the place.”

Designer Tom Massey outside the Royal Entomological Society Garden
Designer Tom Massey outside the Royal Entomological Society Garden (James Manning/PA)

