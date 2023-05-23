Help to Save scheme extended until April 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Help to Save scheme extended until April 2025

By Press Association
The Help to Save scheme, which offers a bonus payment worth up to £1,200 over four years, had previously been due to end in September 2023 but it will be extended until April 2025, HM Revenue and Customs said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Help to Save scheme, which offers a bonus payment worth up to £1,200 over four years, had previously been due to end in September 2023 but it will be extended until April 2025, HM Revenue and Customs said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An additional three million people could potentially benefit from the extension of a scheme to help those on low incomes to build a savings buffer, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.

The Help to Save scheme, which offers a bonus payment worth up to £1,200 over four years, had previously been due to end in September 2023 but it will be extended until April 2025.

More than 359,200 people have opened savings accounts since its launch in September 2018.

Under the scheme, savers can deposit between £1 and £50 a month into their account and will receive a Government bonus, even if money has been withdrawn.

Bonus payments are paid in the second and fourth years.

Someone saving £2,400 – the maximum amount they could deposit over four years – would receive a £1,200 bonus from the Government, paid directly into their bank account.

Eligible savers can find out more and how to apply on gov.uk or via the HMRC app. People may be eligible if they receive working tax credit or universal credit.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Help to Save can encourage positive saving habits – no matter what you can afford to save – and the 50% Government bonus payment can help savers when they need it most.”

Andrew Griffith, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Take advantage and apply today.”

The Government published a consultation on the Help to Save scheme in April, seeking views on how the scheme can be reformed and simplified.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, said: “On paper, Help to Save is a great initiative to help instil a culture of savings among the nation’s most cash-strapped individuals. But for those who’ve felt the full force of cost-of-living squeeze, the priority has been to stay above the breadline.

“If you are on a low income, the problem is that you have little, if anything, to spare to save at the end of the month. Many people make the mistake of trying to save when they are in debt, and yet the cost of debt for most usually vastly outweighs the gain of saving.

“For those who can afford it, a 50% savings bonus is too good a carrot to pass up.

“Those on a low income should consider whether saving is a priority if it would mean they would have difficulty meeting outstanding debt commitments, particularly priority debts such as council tax, as a result. In a perfect world, everyone would have at least three-to-six months’ worth of essential outgoings in savings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks