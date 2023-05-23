Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Business & Environment Business

Deliveroo riders to confront bosses over pay and ‘insecure’ jobs

By Press Association
Deliveroo is holding its annual general meeting on Wednesday (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)

Riders for Deliveroo are set to confront bosses at the takeaway delivery specialist over pay and “insecure jobs” at the firm.

Campaigners at ShareAction and IWGB (Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain) have coordinated for riders to challenge Deliveroo’s board at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Riders have said they want to raise concerns over their pay levels and worries related to their “independent worker” status.

It comes a month after the IWGB union launched a challenge at the Supreme Court in a bid to secure collective bargaining rights for the firm’s couriers.

Last year, Deliveroo formed a partnership with the GMB union but faced criticism from the IWGB.

Riders will also raise criticism over the pay deal for bosses at the company, with founder and chief executive officer Will Shu receiving a £600,000 salary for the past year – and total pay package worth £625,000 – despite the company posting a £245.6 million loss for 2022.

Alex Marshall, IWGB president and former courier, said: “Deliveroo riders are dying chasing pennies whilst the CEO Will Shu’s prime concern is the safety of his £600,000 salary.

“Despite Shu’s claims that riders are satisfied, since Deliveroo came to London in 2016 workers have been joining the IWGB and taking actions to expose the reality of life on the road.”

Dan Howard, head of good work at ShareAction, said: “Gig economy workers have been disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis as job insecurity and poor conditions are exacerbated.

“The riders today are making it clear to Deliveroo and to shareholders that more protections need to be put in place for workers, both because it is the right thing to do and because Deliveroo’s current business model poses a risk to investors.”

A spokeswoman for Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo offers riders flexible work, attractive earning opportunities and security while they work. We see thousands of applications from people wanting to be riders each week, high satisfaction rates and very strong retention rates of those who sign up.

“We work closely with riders to make sure the work we offer reflects what they tell us they value.”

Rider satisfaction is at 83% in the UK and retention is around 90%, Deliveroo said, according to its surveys of thousands of riders.

