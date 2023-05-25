UK car production increases by 10 per cent in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK car production increases by 10 per cent in April

By Press Association
UK car production saw a 10 per cent increase in April (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK car production saw a 10 per cent increase in April (Owen Humphreys/PA)

UK car makers recorded a 9.9 per cent increase in production in April, with 66,527 new models being built in the month.

According to figures revealed today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 82.4 per cent of cars built in the UK in April were destined for export. In total, 54,820 cars manufactured were produced for overseas markets – a 14.7 per cent increase on last year. It’s the third month in a row that exports saw a double-digit rise.

The largest overseas market was the European Union, accounting for 58.4 per cent of exports, followed by the US, China and Australia.

The number of cars built in the UK heading to British homes fell by 8.3 per cent however, to 11,707 units.

The UK remains a leader when it comes to production of electrified models, with combined volumes of EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids accounting for 37.7 per cent of all vehicles made in April. This was likely driven by strong continued demand for hybrid versions of the Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Corolla, which are built in Sunderland and Derby respectively.

While the SMMT said the increase was “good news” for the UK car industry, it warned that more needed to be done to “safeguard the competitiveness of trading relationships”.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “UK car production is starting to motor again, and it’s good news for the sector and the many thousands of jobs and livelihoods it sustains.

“These figures also show how exports, particularly to Europe, continue to be the foundation of British automotive manufacturing so we must do all we can to safeguard the competitiveness of these trading relationships.

“Most immediately, this means finding a solution to the rules of origin challenge faced by manufacturers on both sides of the Channel, or else we risk the application of tariffs – and therefore unnecessary cost – on the very vehicles we are trying to encourage consumers to purchase.”

The news follows last week’s comments from car manufacturing giant Stellantis – owner of firms such as Vauxhall and Citroen – that it could close its UK manufacturing operations if the cost of making EVs here becomes uncompetitive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks