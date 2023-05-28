New UK-US airline buys first plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New UK-US airline buys first plane

By Press Association
A new airline planning to operate transatlantic flights from London by spring 2024 has bought its first plane (PA)
A new airline planning to operate transatlantic flights from London by spring 2024 has bought its first plane (PA)

A new airline planning to operate transatlantic flights from London by spring 2024 has bought its first plane.

Global Airlines said it has acquired an Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger jet.

It believes it is the first new airline to own one of the double-decker superjumbos in eight years.

The vast majority of A380s around the world were put into storage at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking speculation they would never return due to the existence of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

But the model’s ability to carry more passengers than other commercial planes means they are making a recovery.

Global Airlines bought its plane from German aircraft finance company Doric Aviation.

It did not reveal how much it paid.

Global Airlines expects to acquire three more A380s in the coming months.

It intends to begin flying from London to New York and Los Angeles from next spring.

An Airbus A380
The vast majority of A380s around the world were put into storage at the height of the coronavirus pandemic (VDWI Aviation/Alamy/PA)

This will put it in competition with legacy airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as Norwegian low-cost carrier Norse, which began flying between London Gatwick and New York last August.

Norwegian Air Shuttle operated transatlantic flights with low fares but axed its long-haul operations in January 2021 due to heavy losses.

Global Airlines founder and chief executive James Asquith, who also created travel company Holiday Swap, said: “Our aspiration is to be the best way to fly and the A380 – with its unmatched levels of space, comfort and service – will be absolutely central to achieving that vision.

“The purchase of our first aircraft demonstrates that we are well on the way to launching Global.

“The next step is to overhaul and refit the aircraft to our high specification, providing our customers with the best experience in the sky today.

“Acquiring our aircraft rather than leasing showcases our commitment to financial security and resilience from day one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks