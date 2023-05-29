Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Savers should ditch and switch if they are not satisfied with rates – Which?

By Press Association
Now is the time to switch savings accounts if savers are not satisfied, Which? said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some savers have been earning “meagre” returns despite hikes in the Bank of England base rate, according to Which?

The consumer group said savers have been sitting on rates as low as 0.1% in recent months.

Some savers may be better off with challenger banks or building societies, particularly when it comes to instant access deals, research by the consumer group suggested.

The Bank of England base rate currently sits at 4.5%, having undergone a string of increases.

The Treasury Committee has recently raised concerns about savings rates and has been writing to providers.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new consumer duty that will be introduced in July will encourage firms to give fair value to customers, and Which? said it wants quick action if firms fall short.

Jenny Ross, editor of Which? Money, said: “With millions of consumers still feeling the impact of an unrelenting cost-of-living crisis, it’s become even more important to get better returns on savings accounts.”

She added: “Our advice is simple: if you’re not satisfied with the rates you’re currently receiving, now’s the time to switch.”

Several providers have recently announced new savings deals. For example, First Direct is launching a one-year fixed-rate savings account with a rate of 4.60% AER (annual equivalent rate), from May 30.

The deal is only available to First Direct customers with a 1st account current account. The bank is offering £175 cash to switch to its current account, subject to terms and conditions.

On Friday last week, Shawbrook launched a one-year fixed-rate bond paying 5.06% AER and a one-year fixed-rate Isa at 4.43% AER.

A blog on UK Finance’s website by Eric Leenders, managing director, personal finance at UK Finance says: “Banks take a number of factors into account when determining the interest rate paid to savers or by borrowers.

“The Bank of England’s official ‘bank rate’ is only one factor. Other factors include the cost of raising funds, both in the retail and wholesale markets, capital and liquidity requirements, customer and regulatory expectations and the fact not all borrowers will fully repay loans.

“There is a wide range of cash savings accounts on the market and the interest rates offered are set by individual banks in competition with each other. The level of competition in the market is a key factor, alongside the nature of a bank’s own business model and customer strategy.”

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “The rates an individual firm offers on its savings products are driven by a number of different factors, not just the Bank of England’s bank rate.

“One important factor is whether someone wants instant access or can deposit their money for a longer period of time.

“While the interest rate on an instant access account may be lower, they offer customers the flexibility to access their money when they need it. The market is competitive with a range of fixed and variable rate products available.

“We would always encourage customers to shop around for the product and interest rate that is suited to their needs.”

