Meal deal sandwich maker Greencore sees sales boosted by higher prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meal deal sandwich maker Greencore sees sales boosted by higher prices

By Press Association
A sandwich and sushi maker supplying UK supermarket giants from M&S to Tesco has reported a surge in revenue after upping its prices – and revealed it axed around 250 jobs (Alamy/PA)
A sandwich and sushi maker supplying UK supermarket giants from M&S to Tesco has reported a surge in revenue after upping its prices – and revealed it axed around 250 jobs (Alamy/PA)

A sandwich and sushi maker supplying UK supermarket giants from M&S to Tesco has reported a surge in revenue after upping its prices – and revealed it axed around 250 jobs.

Greencore told investors it sunk to a loss this year after battling higher costs.

The Dublin-based convenience food manufacturing firm said its revenue jumped by a fifth to £926 million in the six months to the end of March, compared to the same period last year.

It said around 14.5% of the jump in sales came from cost inflation “recovery” – meaning Greencore passed on higher manufacturing costs through raising prices of its food products.

It came as the group faced cost inflation of about 15% during the half-year, impacting key commodities like raw materials and packaging.

The business said it had also partially mitigated the impact through operational efficiencies, making changes to ranges and redesigning packaging.

Greencore supplies packaged food to all major UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, M&S and Asda, as well as chains including Starbucks and Caffe Nero.

Dalton Philips, the chief executive of Greencore, said the firm’s ‘immediate priority’ is to rebuild profitability (Greencore/PA)

It said sales of some of its convenience food like chilled ready meals and sauces soared by nearly 29% over the period.

However, the food giant swung to a pre-tax loss of £6.2 million from a £1 million profit the prior year.

This was partly because of higher costs and rising interest rates impacting its debt.

Furthermore, Greencore said it had “accelerated a headcount reduction programme”, which resulted in the reduction of around 250 roles by the end of March.

The firm, which has around 14,000 staff, said it expects its full-year earnings to be in line with current market expectations.

Dalton Philips, Greencore’s chief executive, said: “We are pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth in the seasonally quieter first half of the year, and it is a clear demonstration of Greencore’s ongoing resilience in what is a difficult consumer spending environment.

“While much of the top line momentum has been driven by recovery of inflation, it is encouraging to have achieved good manufactured volume growth, which speaks to the enduring structural demand for the categories in which we operate.

“We remain confident in the long-term potential for the business and our immediate priority is to rebuild profitability and returns in order to create a platform on which to build for future growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks