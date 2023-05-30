Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Choice of mortgage products shrinks by more than 370 in just over a week

By Press Association
Several providers have withdrawn selected fixed mortgage products in recent days and some have pulled their whole fixed rate range (Joe Giddens/PA)
Several providers have withdrawn selected fixed mortgage products in recent days and some have pulled their whole fixed rate range (Joe Giddens/PA)

The choice of mortgage deals on the market has shrunk by more than 370 since the start of last week, according to a finance data website.

On Monday May 22, 5,385 fixed and variable rate mortgage products were counted by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

But by Tuesday May 30 the total had fallen to 5,012.

Several providers have withdrawn selected fixed mortgage products in recent days and some have pulled their whole fixed rate range, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

The choice of mortgage products is still more than double the 2,258 deals counted in October last year, when many products vanished amid market turmoil following the mini-Budget.

On Friday last week, Nationwide Building Society made rate increases, of up to 0.45 percentage points on its mortgages, which only affects customers taking out a new mortgage deal.

Nationwide said the move would ensure its mortgage rates remained sustainable, following fluctuations in swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages.

Some other lenders have also recently made rate increases.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on Monday last week was 5.34% but by Tuesday this week it had increased to 5.38%.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has increased from 5.01% to 5.05% over the same period.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures recently showed that inflation slowed to 8.7% in April, although the fall had been expected to be far greater, with experts pencilling in a drop to 8.2% in April.

Some brokers have suggested that the markets have reacted negatively on the back of expectations as to where inflation would be by now.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers searching for a new deal may well be concerned about the latest developments in the mortgage market.

“Over the past few days, we have seen a few lenders withdraw selected fixed products, with some pulling out of the market, at least temporarily.

“Product choice has started to fall, and as may be expected, average fixed mortgage rates are on the rise.

“This volatility is down to the concerns surrounding future interest rate hikes, and lenders are reassessing their propositions.

“Consumers looking to refinance will find rates around 5% on average for a fixed deal, compared to around 3% a year ago.

“It is vital borrowers seek advice to assess the situation and to find a mortgage that suits their circumstances.”

