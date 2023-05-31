Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Britons flocked to pubs and bars over bank holiday weekend, figures show

By Press Association
Britons flocked to pubs and pitched tents in camping sites over the bank holiday weekend as the nation saw a spell of warmer weather (Majestic/PA)
Britons flocked to pubs and pitched tents in camping sites over the bank holiday weekend as the nation saw a spell of warmer weather, according to spending data.

Spending in pubs and bars soared by more than 27% on Saturday and Sunday, compared to the same weekend in May last year, banking giant Barclays’ data found.

And spending in restaurants jumped by more than a 10th, according to the bank which says it sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions.

Barclays tracks the volume of transactions across its cardholders, meaning people made more purchases this year.

It marked a significant boost for the UK’s hard-hit hospitality and leisure sectors.

With temperatures reaching highs of 24C in some parts of the UK on Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far, people also made the most of outdoor sports and activities.

Spending on camping and caravan sites surged by 18% year-on-year, while sports centres including football and golf saw a nearly 17% jump in sales.

Marc Pettican, the head of Barclaycard Payments, said: “Consumer spending surged over the weekend, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, as the arrival of the warmer weather kicked off more sports and socialising.

“This uplift in trade will be some welcome news for the hospitality sector, amidst the ongoing strain of rising energy bills and the impact of the cost of living.”

“Businesses will no doubt remain hopeful that customers continue to offer their support and keep venues busy as we head into the summer season.”

Hospitality bosses have flagged the industry has been battling against challenges including mammoth energy price increases, more expensive food and wage bills, and pressure on the disposable incomes of its customers.

It has also cautioned over staffing shortages over the past year as vacancies in the sector hit record levels, making it harder for some businesses to run.

On Tuesday, industry bodies joined forces to warn that more venues will shut for good if cost pressures do not ease soon, and called on the Government to recognise the “crisis”.

