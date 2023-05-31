Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Waitrose apologises after systems glitch leave shelves bare

By Press Association
Waitrose has apologised to customers after IT issues left shelves bare of some fresh products for days and deliveries disrupted (PA)
Waitrose has apologised to customers after IT issues left shelves bare of some fresh products for days and deliveries disrupted.

Branches across the country saw shelves completely bare of bakery, fruit and other fresh items, with essentials not being delivered due to a slow-running system update.

The upmarket grocer offered vouchers to compensate some customers, with receipts reading: “We’re sorry if we did not have everything you were looking for today.”

Empty shelves at a Waitrose store in Maidenhead (Peter Clifton/PA)

Customers in Maidenhead, Cheltenham, Cambridge and the Channel Islands all reported not being able to get the products they wanted ahead over the bank holiday weekend and as late at Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Waitrose said the root cause of the system update delay had been fixed and the availability of fresh products was improving, with all branches receiving regular deliveries.

Waitrose apologised after IT issues left shelves bare of some fresh products (Peter Clifton/PA)

A spokesman said: “We are really sorry that some branches have had low stock.

“We’ve fixed the cause of the issue, with extra deliveries already out with stores.

“We’re grateful for the hard work of our teams and the understanding of our customers.”

The shortage saw some customers use Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “Waitrose in Cheltenham has no fruit or veg – they’ve filled their baskets with wine. Heading to Tesco instead, as you can’t grill Chardonnay.”

