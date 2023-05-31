Royal Mail issuing special Warhammer stamps to mark game’s 40th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer.

Six stamps in the main set depict characters from the worlds of Warhammer – space marines and orks from Warhammer 40,000, Stormcast Eternals and Slaves to Darkness from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and high elves and dwarfs from Warhammer: The Old World.

A separate miniature sheet of stamps features illustrations from the last 40 years of Warhammer – Crimson Fists space marines from the first edition of Warhammer 40,000, the Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Yndrasta from the current edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and the Battle for Skull Pass from Warhammer: The Old World.

The stamps depict characters from the Warhammer series (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “With millions of devotees across the globe, Warhammer is a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this immersive tabletop wargame with a set of special stamps.”

The wargame has an army of fans (Royal Mail/PA)

First produced in 1983 by Games Workshop, Warhammer became the most successful tabletop miniatures hobby in history.

Helen Smallridge, global head of marketing at Games Workshop, said: “From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world.”