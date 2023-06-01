Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Business & Environment Business

Big Issue teams up with fashion designers to launch range of T-shirts

By Press Association
Julien Macdonald is one of the fashion designers to contribute designs for the campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Julien Macdonald is one of the fashion designers to contribute designs for the campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Big Issue has teamed up with leading fashion designers to launch a range of sustainable T-shirts to help fund its work and campaigns to help stop homelessness.

Julien Macdonald, Pearl Lowe, Sadie Williams and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi have contributed to the campaign.

Macdonald, whose clothes have been worn by celebrities including Kylie Minogue, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, said: “I wanted to support the Big Issue Group with an exclusive range of products inspired by my love for community and the meaningful connections we all seek to form.

“Everyone deserves the same opportunities and this bespoke design represents bringing communities together in order to dismantle poverty by creating opportunities and supporting each other.”

Thornton Bregazzi said: “Inspired by the strength and vulnerability of youth growing up in the city, this design draws on the connection between childhood, your favourite toy and the meaning of comfort.”

Celebrities including singer Tom Odell, actor Jorgie Porter, artists Hugo Hamlet and Lily Ashley, and Big Issue Group ambassadors Christopher Eccleston, Sherrie Silver, Dane Baptiste and Jack Parsons will be donning a selection of the designs and showcasing them on social media on Friday.

Christopher Eccleston said:: “I am proud to be wearing my Julien Macdonald design and to be supporting the Wear It For Big Issue campaign. The Big Issue helps to lift thousands of people out of poverty by offering entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of commercial, at Big Issue Group, said: “We are really excited by this brilliant campaign, which not only highlights the importance of sustainable fashion but that also supports the Big Issue Group’s work supporting people out of poverty.”

