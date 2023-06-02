Budget airlines see higher passenger numbers in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Budget airlines see higher passenger numbers in May

By Press Association
Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair both saw passenger numbers grow in May (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair both saw passenger numbers grow in May (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair both saw passenger numbers grow in May.

Ireland’s Ryanair said it carried 17 million passengers during the month, an increase of 10% from the 15.4 million in the same period last year.

It had a load factor of 94%, up from 92% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air carried 22.1% more passengers in May, compared with the same month a year earlier. A little over five million people flew on its planes, at a load factor of 90.2%.

Both airlines are bouncing back from the low levels they experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, when most of their planes were grounded because closed international borders meant airlines could not carry passengers across Europe.

Airlines survey
Wizz Air has announced a number of new flight routes (Steve Parsons/PA)

Wizz Air announced that during the month it had added an 11th plane to its Warsaw base and plans new flights between Gdansk and Copenhagen, Tenerife and Alicante, Katowice to Copenhagen and Alicante; and Wroclaw, Malaga and Krakow to Valencia.

It also announced more expansion from Albania and is launching two new routes from Gatwick to Prague and Hurghada in Egypt.

The airline is planning to release its full-year results next Thursday, with analysts keen to see how increased passenger numbers will translate into profit and revenue.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Wizz Air delivered some promising results last time out.

“Ticket pricing and demand remained strong across Wizz Air’s routes and, crucially, the group had the capacity to greet it.

“Investors saw passenger numbers jump nearly 60% to 12.4 million in the third quarter, which led to revenue more than doubling to around 912 million euros (£783 million).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]