Branches of Barclays, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland slated for closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland, had announced more than 60 branch closures between them, removing sites from local communities across the country.

Banks in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to be closed as part of the latest cull by the banking giants.

Below is a list of all the banks set to close and the date they will shut their doors according to the most recent announcements.

Barclays

Leominster – Corn Street – September 1

St Andrews – Market Street – September 8

Wellingborough – Market Street – September 1

London – Lower Ground Floor, The Arcade, Westfield – September

London – Finchley Road – September 6

London – Putney High Street – September 1

Chalfont St Peter – High Street – August 31

Harpenden – High Street – September 6

Cambridge – Addenbrookes Hospital – September 15

Haverhill – High Street – September 8

Lloyds

Gloucester – Bristol Road – September 18

South Molton – East Street – September 19

Liphook – The Square – September 21

Hazlemere – Penn Road, Hazlemere – September 21

Leeds – The Penny Hill Centre – September 25

Bournemouth – Wimborne Road – September 27

Kidlington – Oxford Road – September 28

Slough – Buckingham Avenue – October 5

Northampton – Wellingborough Road – October 9

Brighouse – Bradford Road – October 10

Kingsbridge – Fore Street – October 11

Prenton – Woodchurch Road – October 16

March – High Street – October 18

Llanishen – Kimberley Terrace – October 24

Cromer – West Street – October 25

Formby – Chapel Lane – October 30

Thirsk – Market Place – October 31

North Walsham – Market Place – November 7

St David’s – Cross Square – November 27

Alresford – West Street – November 27

Pershore – Broad Street – February 20

Halifax

London – Finchley Road – September 20

Haywards Heath – South Road – September 25

Southampton – Gordon Buildings – September 26

Harborne – High Street – September 26

Kingstanding – Kingstanding Road – September 27

Todmorden – Halifax Road – September 28

Great Barr – Walsall Road – October 4

Craigavon – Market Street – October 4

Feltham – A The Centre – October 5

Canvey Island – Furtherwick Road – November 6

Malvern – Church Street – November 6

Grantham – High Street – November 8

Leominster – West Street – November 13

Larne – Main Street – November 14

Paignton – Torquay Road – November 28

Bank of Scotland

Cupar – The Cross – October 2

Fort Augustus – Station Road – October 5

Eyemouth – Manse Road – October 9

Ballater – Bridge Street – October 11

Duns – Market Square – October 16

Braemar – Invercauld Road – October 17

Ullapool – West Argyle Street – October 23

Aberfoyle – Main Street – October 24

Newcastleton – Douglas Square – October 31

Dunkeld – High Street – December 5

Falkland – High Street – December 5

Cumnock – Townhead Street – February 12

Crieff – Galvelmore Street – February 12

Jedburgh – High Street – February 14

Girvan – Dalrymple Street – February 21

Dunbar – High Street – May 21

Aviemore – Main Road – May 21