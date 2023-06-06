Competition watchdog increases reward to £250,000 to help crack down on cartels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Competition watchdog increases reward to £250,000 to help crack down on cartels

By Press Association
Illegal cartels involve businesses agreeing not to compete in order to keep prices higher for customers. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Illegal cartels involve businesses agreeing not to compete in order to keep prices higher for customers. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK competition watchdog has more than doubled its reward to potential informants who can help it clamp down on illegal cartels.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said the reward will increase from £100,000 to £250,000.

Illegal cartels involve businesses agreeing not to compete in order to keep prices higher for customers.

The CMA is running its “cheating or competing” campaign to provide advice for people and businesses to help them spot and report anti-competitive practices.

Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA, said: “Cartels can cause serious damage to their customers, whether businesses or individual people, weakening price competitiveness – a particular concern at a time of cost-of-living pressures.

“The CMA’s job is to stamp out illegal cartels, but because cartels are generally conducted in secret, we need to encourage people to come forward and provide us with the information we need to crack down on cartels and protect people and businesses from the harm they cause.

“For these reasons, we are today increasing the maximum financial reward for informants and whistleblowers who provide us with valuable information about cartels so that we can take action.”

Businesses found to have been involved in cartels can be fined up to 10% of annual turnover and individuals directly involved can face up to five years in prison.

The reward for reporting on cartel behaviour is separate to the watchdog’s leniency programme, where firms or individuals involved in cartel activity can escape sanctions if they come forward with information, provided conditions are met.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]