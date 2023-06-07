Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
London markets buoyed as We Soda confirms IPO

By Press Association
London markets have been given a boost after We Soda, the world's largest producer of natural soda ash has confirmed plans to list shares on the London Stock Exchange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London markets have been given a boost after We Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash has confirmed plans to list shares on the London Stock Exchange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Markets have been given a boost after We Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, used to make glass, confirmed plans to list shares on the London Stock Exchange.

It marks the biggest initial public offering (IPO) for Britain this year following a sharp drop in the number of flotations.

The IPO is expected to raise up to 800 million US dollars (£645 million) for the Turkish-owned company.

We Soda said it would use 500 million US dollars (£403 million) to pay off some of its debt and the remainder for general corporate use.

It expects to sell at least 10% of its shares to qualify for the FTSE indices, which could eventually see it join the FTSE 100.

The firm could be valued at up to 7.5 billion US dollars (£6 billion), reports say.

The firm’s chief executive, Alasdair Warren, said there had been “considerable interest from potential investors, giving us the confidence to confirm our intention to undertake an IPO” on the London Stock Exchange.

We Soda said soda ash is a critical ingredient in glassmaking, as well for the manufacture of solar panels, lithium carbonate which is used in EV batteries, and powdered detergents.

Mr Warren said the group’s low-cost and sustainable production process makes for a “compelling investment proposition” and pledged to distribute “attractive” dividends to shareholders.

We Soda produces natural soda ash, which is used to make glass including PV glass for solar panels (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The move is a welcome boost to markets which have gone through a quiet spell when it comes to new listings.

Accountancy giant EY said the London stock market witnessed a very slow start to the year, with five firms raising just £81 million over the first three months of the year.

The proceeds mark an 80% drop from the equivalent period in 2022 and some 99% lower than the record levels seen in the same quarter in 2021.

Some companies dealt a blow to Britain by choosing to sell shares on rival overseas markets instead.

Cambridge-based technology firm Arm particularly ruffled feathers when it announced it will pursue a US-only stock market listing this year.

The plans from the company, owned by Japanese investment giant SoftBank, came despite heavy lobbying by successive prime ministers and cabinet members.

