Three-quarters of consumers confused by their energy bill, Which? finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three-quarters of consumers confused by their energy bill, Which? finds

By Press Association
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Three-quarters of consumers are confused by their energy bills, with a lack of clarity adding to the stress of opening them, a survey by Which? has found.

Clearer communication from suppliers could help to reduce bill anxiety, the watchdog said, after a poll found that 48% of consumers have a negative emotional response when reading them, 47% find it stressful and 49% felt anxious over the longer term.

One 44-year-old bill-payer from London told the consumer group: “The energy bills … just generally they are a nightmare. Like the kilowatts per hour, whatever they’re measuring, it’s just like, ‘Wow, oh my God, where do they come up with all this stuff?’ So yes, I find it a nightmare.”

Which? said it was important that customers understood what they were being asked to pay and why so they could balance their budgets and feel confident their bills were accurate.

To test the clarity of bills, the watchdog gave more than 2,000 bill-payers a “control” correspondence about an increase to their direct debit, based on emails and letters currently being sent out by energy firms, or an improved “test” correspondence written by Which? to see which performed best.

Which?’s letter contained key features to make it easier to understand, such as simple language, clearly explaining why the direct debit amount needed to change and using a personalised graph of the consumer’s energy usage.

Almost half of consumers (45%) who received the Which? letter answered a set of comprehension questions correctly compared with 27% of those who saw the control letter.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of those who received the Which? letter understood why their direct debit needed to change, compared with 48% of those who saw existing letters.

Of the consumers who found the messages from their provider easy to understand, just over four in 10 (41%) reported finding their energy bills stressful.

This almost doubled to seven in 10 (70%) for those who said their letters were difficult to understand.

Almost three-quarters of consumers (74%) who found their bills unclear said they did not trust their supplier, compared with three in 10 (30%) who found their bills clear.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “Our research has found that how energy firms communicate with their customers really matters – and can completely change how people feel about both their bill and their provider.

“Changes such as using simple language and clearly explaining why direct debits are changing could help to reduce consumer’s stress and anxiety when reading their bills, improve trust in energy companies and reduce customer queries.

“Which? is calling on energy providers to take this opportunity to make their bills as clear and simple as possible.”

Yonder surveyed 2,082 UK adults in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]