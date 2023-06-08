£1bn payments company eyes listing on London’s under-pressure stock market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

£1bn payments company eyes listing on London’s under-pressure stock market

By Press Association
CAB Payments said it might list its shares in London (John Walton/PA)
CAB Payments said it might list its shares in London (John Walton/PA)

London’s unpopular stock market has received a second boost in a week as a company thought to be worth a little under £1 billion said it plans to list its shares in the City.

The capital has seen a desperately slow start to the year, with listings dropping 80% in the first quarter, compared to 2022, and a full 99% fall compared to 2021’s record first quarter, according to data from EY.

Companies have stayed away due to the Ukraine war, high energy prices and wider inflation, EY said.

But on Thursday, London-headquartered CAB Payments said it is considering a plan to list its shares on London’s main market.

The company is expected to be valued at between £800 million and £1 billion, according to specialist media outlet Mergermarket.

CAB Payments chief executive Bhairav Trivedi said: “Our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange is a sign of confidence in the high quality offering we provide to our customers in a large and growing market; confidence in our strong financial profile… and confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses.”

CAB Payments offers cross-border payments to businesses in emerging markets.

Mr Trivedi added: “Operating as a publicly traded company will help us to continue to pursue our strategy of delivering long-term sustainable growth, cementing our position as a payments and forex partner of choice for blue-chip customers transacting in emerging markets.

“In turn, this will support us in our mission to connect more people in traditionally hard-to-reach regions with global financial infrastructure, enhancing financial inclusion and strengthening local economies.”

We Soda, a producer of soda ash – which is used in the production of soap, paper and glass, among other things – said on Wednesday it plans to list its shares in London.

The Initial Public Offering is expected to raise around 800 million US dollars (£645 million).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]