Mortgage rates hiked and products temporarily withdrawn by lenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mortgage rates hiked and products temporarily withdrawn by lenders

By Press Association
Several mortgage providers have hiked rates over the past week (Alamy/PA)
Several mortgage providers have hiked rates over the past week (Alamy/PA)

Britain’s biggest building society is hiking some fixed mortgage rates for new borrowing from Friday, while another major lender has temporarily removed some products.

Nationwide Building Society said it needed to increase fixed rates to ensure they remain sustainable, while HSBC UK said it had temporarily removed some products so it can “stay within operational capacity”.

Nationwide is increasing selected fixed-rate deals for new borrowing as well as reducing some rates on trackers. The changed rates for new mortgage business will be effective from Friday.

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “In recent weeks swap rates (which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages) have continued to rise and lenders across the market have increased rates or withdrawn products.

“We are not immune to this and need to increase our fixed rates to ensure they remain sustainable.”

Meanwhile, HSBC UK advised brokers on Thursday afternoon that it had temporarily removed its “new business” residential and buy-to-let products.

All products and rates for existing customers are still available, the bank said, adding that it continues to review the situation regularly.

An HSBC spokesperson said: “To ensure that we can stay within our operational capacity and meet our customer service commitments, we occasionally need to limit the amount of new business we can take each day.

“Our broker products will be available again on Monday, June 12.”

Among Nationwide’s changes, it said two, three and five-year fixed-rate deals for people with a 5% deposit will increase by between 0.01 and 0.20 percentage points, with rates starting from 4.69%.

Financial information website Moneyfacts said it has seen several mortgage providers hiking rates over the past week.

On Thursday, the average two-year-fixed-rate mortgage rate on the market across all deposit brackets was 5.82%, according to Moneyfacts’ figures, up from 5.49% at the start of June.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market on Thursday was 5.49%, up from 5.17% on June 1.

Responding to HSBC UK’s announcements on website Newspage, Riz Malik, founder and director at Southend-on-Sea-based R3 Mortgages, said: “I saw the announcement whilst at lunch and it really underscored the turbulent times we’re currently facing in the mortgage market.”

Jamie Lennox, director at Norwich-based Dimora Mortgages, said on the website: “More needs to be done by lenders to give a minimum of 24 hours to brokers to allow reasonable time for consumers to consider their options.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]