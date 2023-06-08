FTSE slides as strong pound drags on multinationals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE slides as strong pound drags on multinationals

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 moved 24.6 points lower to finish at 7,599.74 (PA)
The FTSE 100 moved 24.6 points lower to finish at 7,599.74 (PA)

London’s main markets closed in the red on Thursday after trading was bogged down by the stronger pound.

Ex-dividend stocks, including Vodafone and Sainsbury’s, also pressed down the index of top London-listed firms, according to analysts.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.32%, or 24.6 points, lower to finish at 7,599.74.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Given the swathe of ex-dividend names today it is not surprising that the FTSE 100 continues to struggle.

“A recovery in the pound against the dollar has also hampered the index, putting it on the back foot against other indices that have shown signs of strength.”

Sterling benefited from a cautious dollar to rise higher but impacted trading in UK-listed multinational firms.

The pound was up 0.86% to 1.254 US dollars and had gained 0.12% to 1.163 euros at market close in London.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets were higher at the end of trading despite the eurozone falling into a recession after its economy contracted by 0.1% over the quarter to March, according to Eurostat.

Germany’s Dax index rose by 0.18% and the Cac 40 closed up 0.27%.

In the US, markets edged higher at the start of trading, despite surprise over the latest interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, as weaker US jobless claims strengthened the case for a potential pause to rate rises stateside.

In company news, shares in transport giant FirstGroup shot higher after the firm said it expects to keep results on track over the year ahead despite ongoing rail strike action and being stripped of its TransPennine Express franchise by the Government.

The bus and rail firm said it expects “broadly consistent” earnings from its trains business in the year to next March and for its group results to be in line with expectations.

The group finished trading up 16.5p at 135.2p on Thursday.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson was one of the day’s weakest performers after it reported shrinking sales and profits amid “rapidly” falling consumer confidence and rising borrowing costs.

The Surrey-based company said revenue fell by more than a fifth to £282.7 million in the six months to the end of April due to the uncertain economic backdrop.

Shares were down 17.8p to 231.6p at the close.

Investors in construction firm Galliford Try were more positive after it declared a 12p-per-share special dividend for the year to June, as it is due to receive a £26 million payment after settling a contract dispute.

Galliford Try shares were up 14.6p at 200p as a result.

The price of oil also fell, with a barrel of Brent crude falling by 3.4% to 74.30 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, up 25.8p to 857.6p, Entain, up 18p to 1,297p, Antofagasta, up 14.5p to 1,461.5p, Airtel Africa, up 1.2p to 128p, and BAE Systems, up 8.2p to 938.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, down 4.33p to 74.15p, Sainsbury’s, down 10.5p to 267.5p, WPP, down 21.6p to 865p, Johnson Matthey, down 39p to 1,758p, and Endeavour Mining, down 40p to 2,042p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]