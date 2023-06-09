Odey hedge fund in talks with brokers amid misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Odey hedge fund in talks with brokers amid misconduct allegations

By Press Association
Odey Asset Management has revealed it is in “active discussions” with its broker partners (Aaron Chown/PA)
Odey Asset Management has revealed it is in “active discussions” with its broker partners (Aaron Chown/PA)

Odey Asset Management has revealed it is in “active discussions” with its broker partners, after fresh misconduct allegations published against its founder led banks to review their relationship with the fund.

It followed a report in the Financial Times (FT) – together with Tortoise Media – which included several allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct from women who either worked at the hedge fund or had social or professional dealings with its founder, Crispin Odey.

In a letter to investors, seen by the PA news agency, Odey Asset Management’s (OAM) chief executive Peter Martin said: “We do not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted by the Financial Times.”

For legal reasons, the firm said it would not comment in detail on the allegations, which it said its lawyers are looking into.

Mr Martin added: “We are aware of press coverage relating to actions allegedly being taken by prime brokers and other service providers to OAM.

“While we cannot comment in detail (again for legal reasons), we are in active discussions with all service providers and we are confident that our service providers will continue to work with us to ensure that the interests of investors are protected.”

On Thursday, it emerged that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating the company and that banks are rethinking their relationships with the fund.

The American bank JP Morgan is understood to be looking at its ties with OAM, while reports emerged that Morgan Stanley is also moving to sever its prime broking relationship with the fund manager.

Both banks declined to comment.

The FT, citing a source, reported that the FCA opened an investigation into OAM two years ago. The FCA declined to comment.

The allegations involve 13 women who claim that Crispin Odey abused or harassed them, with eight of the 13 saying he sexually assaulted them.

The incidents happened between 1998 and 2021, the FT reported, after interviewing 40 former employees at Odey Asset Management.

Mr Martin said OAM “treats, now and in the past, all such allegations extremely seriously”, adding: “Staff wellbeing is also central to the culture of OAM’s business.”

The PA news agency attempted to contact Mr Odey on Thursday. Reached by the FT, he said that the allegations were “rubbish”.

Contacted by Reuters after reports that Morgan Stanley was to cut back its prime broking relationship with Odey AM, Mr Odey said: “That is a massively quick reaction to an allegation by the FT.”

Mr Odey has previously faced similar allegations. In 2021, he was acquitted of indecent assault of a woman in 1998.

The judge in the case said that his accuser’s story contained inconsistencies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]