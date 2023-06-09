Amigo handed small lifeline but continues with liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Amigo handed small lifeline but continues with liquidation

By Press Association
Shares in Amigo doubled in value on Friday morning following the news (John Walton/PA)
Shares in Amigo doubled in value on Friday morning following the news (John Walton/PA)

Lender Amigo said it had been handed a small lifeline on Friday as it battles for a survival which is looking increasingly unlikely.

The company said it had signed a new “exclusivity agreement” with shareholder Michael Flemming.

It gives Mr Flemming the right to explore new options that could find new loans for the company, which could save it from collapse.

He will be able to potentially put together an 11th hour proposal for the business before September 6.

Amigo’s board said on Friday: “The board recognises the very low likelihood of a successful conclusion to any discussions arising because of this agreement but is pursuing the agreement in line with its duties.”

Amigo announced in March that it planned to liquidate its business after struggling to raise enough money to pay the compensation it owed to customers.

he business has been caught in serious problems over recent years after receiving a flood of complaints from customers.

It tried to reach a deal which would see it pay them some compensation, but continue to trade.

However after multiple attempts, the business could not raise enough money to pay customers what it had promised.

In March the company said it planned to liquidate and give the money it raises to those owed compensation. They will get around 17p in the pound, according to estimates.

On Friday, Amigo said: “The agreement will not stop the company or its subsidiaries progressing with the disposal of assets under its wind-down plan or acting on any approach governed by the Takeover Code.

“Shareholders should note that there remain significant impediments to any new capital being made available to the business.

“In addition, establishing a new business and potentially creating value for shareholders in the longer term has significant execution risks and will require regulatory approval.”

Shares in Amigo shot up by 120% following the news. However they had previously been at historically low levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]