Seven in 10 holidaymakers ‘bust their budget on most recent trip abroad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Seven in 10 holidaymakers ‘bust their budget on most recent trip abroad’

By Press Association
Seven in 10 holidaymakers said they blew the budget on their most recent trip abroad, spending around £135 more than planned typically, according to Post Office Travel Money (picture posed by model/Niall Carson/PA)
Seven in 10 holidaymakers said they blew the budget on their most recent trip abroad, spending around £135 more than planned typically, according to Post Office Travel Money (picture posed by model/Niall Carson/PA)

Two-thirds (66%) of people felt “ripped off” by unexpected charges during their last holiday, according to a survey.

Prices charged for excursions, attractions, meals and drinks, restaurant service and transport were among people’s gripes, as were complaints about some charges relating to card use, the research commissioned by Post Office Travel Money found.

Despite the pressure on household finances from rising living costs, more than half (57%) of adults surveyed for the report are planning trips abroad, up from 53% last year and 43% in 2021, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK by Yonder in April.

Over a third (36%) of those planning trips plan to go “all inclusive”.

However, some people surveyed said extras not included in their all-inclusive package had cost more than they expected.

Across the survey, seven in 10 (70%) holidaymakers said they blew the budget on their most recent trip abroad, spending around £135 more than planned typically.

Only three in 10 (29%) people changed all their money before leaving the UK and avoided the need to get more cash while abroad.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office said: “Despite good intentions, our research shows that the majority of British holidaymakers are struggling to get their budget right and end up paying a financial penalty for this when they need to change more money while abroad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]