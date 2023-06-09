Seven in 10 holidaymakers ‘bust their budget on most recent trip abroad’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-thirds (66%) of people felt “ripped off” by unexpected charges during their last holiday, according to a survey.

Prices charged for excursions, attractions, meals and drinks, restaurant service and transport were among people’s gripes, as were complaints about some charges relating to card use, the research commissioned by Post Office Travel Money found.

Despite the pressure on household finances from rising living costs, more than half (57%) of adults surveyed for the report are planning trips abroad, up from 53% last year and 43% in 2021, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK by Yonder in April.

Over a third (36%) of those planning trips plan to go “all inclusive”.

However, some people surveyed said extras not included in their all-inclusive package had cost more than they expected.

Across the survey, seven in 10 (70%) holidaymakers said they blew the budget on their most recent trip abroad, spending around £135 more than planned typically.

Only three in 10 (29%) people changed all their money before leaving the UK and avoided the need to get more cash while abroad.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office said: “Despite good intentions, our research shows that the majority of British holidaymakers are struggling to get their budget right and end up paying a financial penalty for this when they need to change more money while abroad.”