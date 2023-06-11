Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
UK services sector upbeat while manufacturers grapple with supply pressures

By Press Association
Optimism among UK manufacturers has dipped to its lowest level in more than two years as makers grabble with high costs and material shortages (Yui Mok/PA)

Optimism among UK manufacturers has dipped to its lowest level in more than two years as they grapple with high costs and material shortages, according to new analysis.

In contrast, confidence among companies in the services sector has seen a welcome boost.

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO’s report flagged a growing chasm between confidence and output levels in the services and manufacturing sectors.

A ten-month high in service sector output gave businesses reason to be more optimistic in May. The services optimism index grew to 100.79, the highest reading since July last year when recession fears began to grip UK firms and recruitment activity declined.

Optimism and output levels in the services sector jumped in May (Steven Paston/PA)

Any score above 95 signals growth, and anything below is considered a contraction.

BDO’s poll of polls looks at data from the UK’s most influential business surveys of more than 4,000 companies.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing optimism index fell to 91.56, the lowest score since February 2021 when the UK economy was in the middle of its third national Covid lockdown.

Output also plunged to the lowest score since June 2020, shortly after the pandemic first struck.

Manufacturers have battled against supply chain pressures such as high costs and material shortages caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which in turn has dented production, the analysis highlighted.

However, the firm’s inflation index fell to 105.74, its lowest level since September 2021 and ahead of an expected sharp drop in inflation levels towards the end of the year.

This could indicate brighter news on the horizon for manufacturing businesses as energy costs continue to ease.

Kaley Crossthwaite, a partner at BDO, called on the UK Government to rethink policies to help businesses tackle supply issues.

She said: “Recessionary fears were at their peak only months ago, but slowing inflationary pressures are giving businesses and their customers cause for cautious optimism.

“However, it remains concerning to see the growing gap between the manufacturing and services sectors when it comes to business output and confidence, which could be further entrenched by ongoing supply chain challenges.

“All firms face a reckoning with ongoing supply-side headwinds and policymakers must hear concerns voiced around the regulation, incentives or tools businesses need.

“They must be willing to help them tackle the barriers they face in the UK, to allow businesses to achieve the growth they are capable of driving.”

