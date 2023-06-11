First-time renters accounting for just 4.6% of new tenancies – index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First-time renters accounting for just 4.6% of new tenancies – index

By Press Association
First-time renters have accounted for just under one in 20 new tenancies across Britain this year so far, research by Hamptons indicates (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First-time renters have accounted for just under one in 20 new tenancies across Britain this year so far, research by Hamptons indicates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

First-time renters have accounted for just under one in 20 new tenancies across Britain this year so far, research by an estate agent indicates.

During the first five months of 2023, 4.6% of new tenancies were first-time renters, according to Hamptons.

Back in 2015, 6.1% of new tenancies were first-time renters, it said.

Across Britain, the average monthly rent for a newly let property in May was £1,258 – a figure which is 9.1% higher (or around a £106-per-month increase in cash terms) than a year earlier – Hamptons added.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Young adults are staying at home for longer in order to save up, with some skipping the rental market entirely and going on to purchase a home instead.

“The good news for tenants is that rental growth is starting to cool, and we expect that to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

“Average rents across Great Britain have risen 47% over the last decade, underperforming house price growth of 69% over the same period.

“However, the key issue is that over half of that rental growth has occurred within the last four years.

“And this has come at a time when household incomes are under pressure from other rising costs.

“That said, many landlords are also facing similar pressures, and this is one of the key factors underpinning rental growth this year.”

The Hamptons lettings index uses data from the Countrywide Group to track changes to the cost of renting.

The index is based on thousands of homes let and managed by Countrywide each year and is based on achieved rather than advertised rents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]