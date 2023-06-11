May weakest month of 2023 for private sector growth in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

May weakest month of 2023 for private sector growth in Scotland

By Press Association
May was the weakest month in 2023 for private sector growth according to the latest data from the Royal Bank of Scotland (Yui Mok/PA)
May was the weakest month in 2023 for private sector growth according to the latest data from the Royal Bank of Scotland (Yui Mok/PA)

May was the weakest month in 2023 for private sector growth, according to the latest data from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The bank’s monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a slight downturn in activity last month.

April had a 10-month high of 54.3% growth compared to 50.7% in May.

A percentage reading above 50 indicates an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

The indices are then seasonally adjusted. Comparable manufacturing and services indices are then weighted together to form a composite index, with the weights based on official value added data.

But figures in general have shown a mild expansion through the second quarter of 2023.

Sector data highlighted that the rate of growth in services business activity moderated on the month, while a second successive month of reduction in manufacturing new orders resulted in a fresh reduction in goods output.

Companies have reported solid rates of job creation, but at slightly softer rates than seen in the previous survey

Firms also reported an expansion in new business during May and the rate of growth was close to that seen in April.

Confidence levels remained unchanged from the previous survey period across Scotland during May.

Businesses were optimistic of an uptick in growth in the coming year, with hopes pinned on increased client demand and resilient markets.

But of the 12 monitored UK regions, optimism was the third-weakest in Scotland, ahead of Northern Ireland and the north east of England.

Respondents also noted that higher wages, increased shipping costs, Brexit and general inflation all fed into greater cost burdens.

However, the rate of growth was the softest in 24 months and only slightly above the UK average.

Judith Cruickshank, chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, commented: “Scotland’s private sector started the second quarter with a solid rise in output in April, but May’s data signal a loss of momentum as services growth slowed and manufacturing output fell for the first time in four months.

“The latest expansion in private sector output was the softest in the current sequence of expansion that began in February. Inflationary pressures cooled as cost burdens rose at the softest pace in two years.

“Nonetheless, both input price and output charge inflation remained stubbornly elevated, and much above their respective pre-pandemic trend levels.

“On a positive note, firms continued to expand workforce numbers. Moreover, solid hiring was reported across both sub-sectors. Additionally, optimism remained strong as private sector firms anticipated growth in the coming year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]