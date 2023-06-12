Strikes by security guards at Heathrow postponed

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport planned for June 24 and 25 have been postponed following an improved pay offer, the union Unite said.

Security officers based at Terminal 3 were due to strike with their colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security, who have already taken industrial action.

But more than 2,000 Unite members could still walk out for 29 days across the summer, if the latest offer is rejected by the union.

Unite said it had called off the initial strikes “as a gesture of goodwill” after an improved pay offer was made.

Regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Following extensive negotiations last week a new offer was put forward by HAL.

“Members will now be balloted on the latest offer and they will decide whether or not it meets their expectations.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has said security staff at Heathrow “can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports”.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have agreed a pay deal which unions are recommending their members to accept.

“This a great deal for colleagues, giving them two years of guaranteed above inflation pay rises, alongside further benefits and assurances that they told us they wanted.

“We encourage them to accept the deal so that everyone can have certainty and the backdated pay increase that so many have been waiting for.

“While a ballot takes place, the first weekend of strikes has been cancelled.”

British Airways cancelled around 5% of its schedule at Heathrow during strikes over the Easter holiday period, but no flights were grounded due to walkouts during last month’s half-term break.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We have delivered excellent service to passengers, with no cancellations, over eight days of strikes on the busiest days in May, and do not anticipate cancellations as a result of strikes during the summer holiday getaway.”

During previous strikes, the airport’s contingency plans have included deploying office staff to assist passengers entering security checkpoints.

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “While it’s encouraging that Heathrow says it is putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption during the forthcoming strikes, those with flights booked over this period are still likely to be concerned.

“It’s essential that the airport and airlines work together to keep travellers updated, and fulfil their legal obligations to passengers in the event of cancellations or delays.

“Travellers should also ensure they have comprehensive travel insurance from the date they book their trip and check the policy carefully: not all will cover them in the event of strikes by airline or airport staff, for example.”