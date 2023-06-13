Bellway set for lower volumes and selling prices amid interest rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bellway set for lower volumes and selling prices amid interest rate hikes

By Press Association
The housebuilder has said it expects a dip in volumes amid pressure from interest rate rises (Mike Egerton/PA)
Housebuilder Bellway has said volumes are expected to dip this year and in 2024 as bosses cautioned over the potential further impact of cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates.

Nevertheless, the FTSE 250 company told shareholders it reported a “sustained improvement” in demand over the spring, compared with a “challenging” end to last year.

The Newcastle-based firm, however, reported that the reservation rate for the four months to June 4 was down around a quarter, 24.9%, against the same period last year.

It added that it has accelerated the construction of social homes over the period, which has partially offset the dip in private demand.

Bellway said it is currently “on track” to deliver around 11,000 homes over the year to July with an average selling price of around £300,000, compared with 11,198 in the previous year and an average price of £314,399.

It expects volumes to be lower again in the next financial year due to a reduced order book, lower reservation rates and rises in interest rates, which struck 4.5% last month.

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive of Bellway, said: “While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand.

“Notwithstanding this, Bellway’s experienced teams, strong balance sheet and high quality land bank, position the group well to successfully navigate changing market conditions and continue to play an important role in increasing housing supply in the years ahead.”

The property group also revealed that the recent expiry of the Help-to-Buy scheme in England has led to “lower year-on-year demand from first-time buyers”.

Mark Crouch, analyst at eToro, said: “The period immediately after the pandemic was boom time for housebuilders but now they are struggling to drum up demand in the face of rising interest rates and a slowing housing market.

“That is reflected in Bellway’s latest trading update, which shows a significant fall in reservations, land investments and sale prices as well as a shrinking forward order book.

“The recent turmoil in the mortgage market is likely to cause further panic among would-be buyers, which will act as a further suppressor of demand.”