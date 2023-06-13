New fixed-rate below-cap energy deal ‘encouraging sign’ for consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

New fixed-rate below-cap energy deal ‘encouraging sign’ for consumers

By Press Association
A 12-month fixed-rate energy deal costing just below the forthcoming reduced July price cap has gone on the market in an ‘encouraging sign’ that competition is returning for consumers (Jacob King/PA)

A 12-month fixed-rate energy deal costing just below the forthcoming reduced July price cap has gone on the market in an “encouraging sign” that competition is returning for consumers.

Comparison site Uswitch announced the new tariff from So Energy costing £2,047 – £27 less than July’s price cap – for households with average consumption.

The deal is available to a limited number of new customers who are currently with any supplier via Uswitch.com, while existing So Energy customers can sign up to the same tariff directly with the company.

Households that have already signed up to receive alerts for exclusive deals will be first in line, before it is offered to all Uswitch.com customers.

Few providers are so far offering fixed deals, and those that are available are typically only for the supplier’s existing customers.

Uswitch.com energy spokeswoman Natalie Mathie said: “Most of the fixed energy deals currently available are for existing customers only, so the fact that we can offer this to new customers is an encouraging sign that competition is returning to the market.

“At £2,047 for the average household paying by direct debit, this is reasonably priced compared to the upcoming July price cap and could be worth considering.

“Signing up to a fixed deal means locking in price certainty for the duration of the fix, although your bill will still depend on how much energy you use.

“Those on standard variable tariffs will see energy costs change every three months with the price cap.

“As this is a limited deal, we don’t expect it will be available for long – but we’re hopeful this will encourage more suppliers to make fairly priced deals for more customers available soon.”