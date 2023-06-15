Asos cheers return to profitability as recovery plan pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asos cheers return to profitability as recovery plan pays off

By Press Association
Online retailer Asos said it returned to profitability over the past quarter amid a turnaround programme (Asos/PA)
Online retailer Asos said it returned to profitability over the past quarter amid a turnaround programme (Asos/PA)

Fast fashion giant Asos has hailed a return to profitability over the past quarter as it pushes ahead with major cost-cutting as part of its turnaround plan.

However, the online retailer revealed a drop in sales in the three months to May as consumer spending remains under pressure.

Asos has suffered slumping sales over the past year amid waning customer demand in the face of rocketing household bills, and has also experienced supply disruption and surging costs.

As a result, the company said on Thursday that it has secured £200 million of cost savings and profit efficiencies so far this financial year as part of its recovery plan, and is on track to meet its £300 million target.

Asos
Asos reported an 11% fall in revenues over the past three months (Asos/PA)

Bosses said adjusted pre-tax earnings for the quarter were up £20 million year on year, with the group set to meet its earnings guidance of between £40 million and £60 million over the current half-year.

The company said its net debt grew to £153 million by the end of last year after purchasing too much stock and has since cut inventory by 15% compared with last year.

In the latest update, it posted an 11% decline in total group revenue to £858.9 million for the three-month period, amid a 14% decline in sales in the UK, its biggest market.

It comes weeks after it raised £75 million through a share placing in order to support its turnaround plan.

Chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte said: “We continue to focus on making Asos the best possible destination for our fashion-loving customers.

“At the same time, we are delivering on our plan to turn the business around: to right-size our stock, to generate cash, to reduce our net debt, and to structurally improve our profitability.

“I am confident in the direction we are going. We have restored profitability in the period and made good progress in clearing through our inventory to generate cash.”

The company also held firm on its financial guidance for the year.

More from The Courier

A9 roadworks at Luncarty.
A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow set to end early after major delays for drivers
The Snug Bar in Dundee has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 for copyright infringement.
Dundee pub ordered to pay Sky £10,000 after illegal broadcast ruling
Cody Craig.
Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic