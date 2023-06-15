London’s FTSE 100 rises after dodging China economy woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s FTSE 100 rises after dodging China economy woes

By Press Association
London’s top market moved higher after avoiding the problems racking its continental rivals (Nick Ansell/PA)
London’s top market moved higher after avoiding the problems racking its continental rivals (Nick Ansell/PA)

London’s top market managed to avoid the problems hitting its continental rivals as worries over Chinese economic data, and a rates hike from the European Central Bank weighed on European indices.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 25.52 points, or 0.35%, to 7,628.26, lifted by Shell and Astrazeneca, the two biggest companies on its list.

They both rose slightly, offsetting falls among some of the UK’s biggest financial institutions, including NatWest and Barclays.

Shares across Europe were harder hit, with Frankfurt’s Dax index closing down 0.13% and France’s Cac 40 dropping 0.51%.

“For all the optimism that helped to drive the early week gains for markets in Europe, and the record highs for the Dax, today’s Chinese economic data for May has punctured some of that, prompting a little bit of profit-taking after retail sales and industrial production came in below expectations,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“China retail sales showed a gain of 12.7% from a year ago which, when you consider various parts of the economy were under Covid restrictions, was disappointing and was down from 18.4% in April.”

He added: “The FTSE 100 is managing to hold up reasonably well despite weakness in basic resources and financials, with gains in healthcare, energy and consumer staples helping to offset that.”

It came as the European Central Bank declined to follow the lead of its US counterpart, which paused a series of interest rate hikes. European decision makers hiked interest rates from 3.25% to 3.5%, the highest in the Eurozone since 2001.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was trading up around 0.7% as European markets were closing, while the Dow Jones had gained 1%.

The pound rose 0.8% and could buy 1.276 dollars by the close of play in London, and it fell 0.1% to 1.167 euros.

In company news, shares in online fashion retailer Asos surged on Thursday after the company cheered a return to profitability over the past quarter, having managed to secure £200 million of cost savings and profit efficiencies so far this financial year.

Asos has been in the midst of a recovery plan and wants to make £300 million in total savings this year. Shares in the fashion giant jumped by 14.8%.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed Informa also climbed after the events and business intelligence group said its shareholders were in line for a cash return boost.

The global company said it expects to see its full-year adjusted operating profit jump by a 10th after fully recovering from Covid lockdowns and seeing demand increase in key international markets, including China.

Its shares jumped towards the top of the FTSE 100 and closed 3.4% higher.

Purplebricks is set to drop off the AIM index on Friday after agreeing to a takeover by rival online estate agent Strike. The firm will operate as a private company under the ownership of Strike, backed by Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone.

Its share price was down 3.1% on its final day of trading.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 20.9p to 430p, Informa, up 24p to 728.4p, Reckitt, up 118p to 6,024p, AstraZeneca, up 176p to 11,686p, and Relx, up 39p to 2,619p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NatWest Group, down 9.2p to 256.2p, Halma, down 83p to 2,346p, Airtel Africa, down 4.3p to 129.4p, Legal & General, down 6p to 232p, and Barclays, down 3.64p to 153.8p.

