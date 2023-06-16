Under-pressure housing investors hope for shoots of recovery in Berkeley results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Under-pressure housing investors hope for shoots of recovery in Berkeley results

By Press Association
Berkeley Group releases its annual results on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)
Berkeley Group releases its annual results on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

Investors across the housing sector will be looking at Berkeley Group’s results next week as the housebuilder reveals how it is coping through a property market which is far from firing on all cylinders.

Investors already have a decent insight into how the market is affecting the construction firm.

It said in March that the preceding months had been challenging with sales down 25% since the end of September compared to the previous five-month period.

“Berkeley’s full-year results should shed light on how the housing giant is dealing with a challenging market,” said Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The results, published next Wednesday, come as house price data looks increasingly bad for companies who sell homes.

Recent figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) showed that the supply of new homes on the market reached a two-year high in May, meaning that competition for buyers is higher.

A majority of the property professionals who Rics surveyed said that they had seen drops in inquiries from new buyers.

Meanwhile house prices have also fallen for the first time in a decade.

“Recent data from Halifax has shown the first annual decline in average UK house prices since 2012, which could put pressure on Berkeley’s top line going forward,” Mr Chiekrie said.

“That means controlling costs and maintaining margins will be a key priority from here.

“There have been early signs of build cost inflation moderating, so investors will be eager to hear if that trend has continued into the new financial year.”

Analysts expect full-year profits to rise form £552 million to around £600 million when Berkeley Group reports.

“Berkeley’s London focus and higher-end product mean it offers something different from other large builders,” Mr Chiekrie said.

“And careful management of works-in-progress has fuelled expectations for net cash to come in at £375 million – a near 40% jump on the £269 million seen in the prior year.

“That should provide a big enough cushion to help smooth out future bumps in the road, but any significant miss on this front could bring shareholder returns into question.”

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam