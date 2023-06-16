Shares rise in London despite poor performance from supermarkets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares rise in London despite poor performance from supermarkets

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 closed up slightly on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed up slightly on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

London’s top shares eked out another small gain, helping the FTSE end the week on 7,643 points.

The gains were led by some of the UK’s biggest energy companies, which managed to outweigh some of the pressure put on supermarkets stocks, apart from Ocado which soared.

By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 had risen 0.2%, or 14.46 points, to 7642.72. Its European cousins fared even better with Germany’s Dax up 0.5% while France’s Cac 40 rose 1.5%.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were trading flat a short while after markets in Europe shut.

“European markets have ended the week on a positive note as expectations of more stimulus from China, and the belief that the current cycle of rate increases is close to coming to an end, has seen the Dax push up to another new record high,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The FTSE100 has also enjoyed its best weekly performance since April with this week’s winners being the likes of Glencore and Ocado, while concern over higher interest rates has acted as a drag on house builders, with Barratt and Taylor Wimpey underperforming.”

During the day Tesco was one of the losers, with its shares closing down by close to 1%.

It came despite the supermarket revealing that like-for-like sales grew by 9% in the first quarter in the UK and flagging that it is seeing signs that inflation is starting to ease.

Sainsbury’s joined its rival in the red, dropping 1.2%.

Elsewhere, Travis Perkins was also heavily in the red, with the business’s shares closing down 6.3%.

The company downgraded its profit outlook for the financial year on Friday. It now expects to make around £240 million, around £32 million less than previously guided.

“The downgrade is also hitting the likes of B&Q owner Kingfisher as well as Wickes shares which are down heavily,” Mr Hewson said.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 31.9p to 461.9p, Centrica, up 3.25p to 118.85p, CRH, up 107p to 4,193p, British Land, up 8.3p to 343p, and Frasers, up 13p to 697p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 4.6p to 124.8p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 14.6p to 821.8p, M&G, down 3.45p to 197.25p, Glencore, down 8p to 467p, and Admiral Group, down 36p to 2,175p.

