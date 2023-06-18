Easiest for Tesco to ‘propel me under the nearest bus’, says ex-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Easiest for Tesco to ‘propel me under the nearest bus’, says ex-chairman

By Press Association
Former Tesco chairman John Allan has said he is ‘completely innocent’ of allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former Tesco chairman John Allan has said he is ‘completely innocent’ of allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him (Aaron Chown/PA)

A former Tesco chairman who stepped down amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour has said the easiest thing for the company to do was “propel me under the nearest bus”.

John Allan, who was chairman of the supermarket giant for eight years, has said he is “completely innocent” of three of four claims against him, including accusations of inappropriate touching.

The 74-year-old, a former president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said it is “interesting” that the accusations against him were made in the same article in the Guardian newspaper.

The businessman, who is also stepping down from his role as chairman of housebuilder Barratt Developments, told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I think companies actually feel under a lot of pressure when this sort of thing happens.

“One of the things I want to do over the months ahead – and it’s not going to help me because whatever damage has been done to my reputation has been done now, frankly – is I think we have to have a better way of dealing with these sorts of allegations that’s fair to victims.

“And I think it’s important because there are cases where people are inappropriately treated and I don’t think we should overlook that, but also fair to people who are accused, that there is some form of due process, some form of investigation, before judgments are made about them.

“Now, I think in my particular case, I think the companies that I was chair of while saying lots of nice things about all the amazing things I’ve done for them over the eight or nine years I’ve been involved with them, frankly felt they had to be seen to be doing something, and the simplest and easiest thing was to propel me under the nearest bus.

“Now, having crawled out from two successive buses and still standing, I’m going to plan over the next few months to talk to a lot of people who know a lot more about this than me to sort of see if we can devise a better way so the next person who is subject to this sort of allegation is more fairly treated.”

He added: “I don’t think I was particularly fairly treated.”

Last month the Guardian said it had been approached by four women claiming that Mr Allan’s behaviour had been inappropriate or unprofessional.

The newspaper said he allegedly touched a senior staff member’s bottom at last year’s shareholder meeting.

He was also accused of touching the bottom of a member of staff at the CBI in May 2019.

Mr Allan denies three of the allegations against him and apologised for the fourth – an allegation that he had commented on a woman’s figure.

He said of this: “Well, I thought she was looking a bit sort of miserable and I wish to heck I had never used the word ‘figure’ now and I never will again.

“I think if I had stopped by saying ‘That’s a very nice dress, it suits you very well’ I might not have gotten myself into the difficulties that I have, but it was well-intentioned, it was my intention to cheer her up.

“Obviously it was an ill-judged remark, it had the reverse thing. Having said that, I’ve talked to many women I know since then and most of them are absolutely incredulous about how somebody could be as upset as this lady appears to have been with with what I said.”

One claim was to do with Tesco’s annual general meeting (AGM) last year.

Mr Allan added: “I think it’s interesting that they have surfaced together in one article in the Guardian that after 50-plus years of, as far as I’m concerned, as far as others have perceived, impeccable conduct towards women, suddenly this little clutch of allegations appear in the Guardian.”

The supermarket said it made “no findings of wrongdoing” against Mr Allan, whose tenure was coming to an end anyway.

More from The Courier

RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day
Dog day afternoon: New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee
family snapshot of Fife killer with his mother and victim Carol-Anne.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart’s hold over murdered mother's family
Carole Baxter
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk in Dundee on route to independence
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023