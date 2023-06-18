Scotland could become ‘world leader’ in renewable energy: think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland could become ‘world leader’ in renewable energy: think tank

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pictured during a visit to Whitelees windfarm, Eaglesham (PA)
Scotland has the potential to become a world leader in renewable energy through its underlying economic and geographical advantages, according to new analysis.

Researchers for the independent think tank Green Alliance mapped where future green industrial clusters might be located for maximum benefit, and found Scotland to be in a strong position to develop these schemes.

The North East in particular is judged to have huge potential to develop industrial clusters relating to renewable energy generation, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Green Alliance believes a place-based green industrial strategy could facilitate the region’s transition away from fossil fuel production by supporting the development of these green industries.

The group argues the transition would also create high quality, well-paid jobs and help maintain the region’s strong economic standing.

A paper setting out their research findings states: “While the transition away from fossil fuel extraction may pose an economic challenge, North East Scotland is well placed to benefit from the net zero transition, thanks to its geographical advantages and sectoral specialisations.

“Two areas of specialism stand out: renewable electricity generation and hydrogen and CCS.

“North East Scotland is close to current and potential sites for fixed and floating offshore wind (Flow) power generation.

“These include the Aberdeen Offshore Wind farm, which received £9.3 million in 2022 in innovation funding from the then Department of Energy, Business and Industrial Strategy to develop the world’s first hydrogen producing offshore wind turbine, and a site for the integration, assembly and manufacturing of Flow turbines.”

The document, entitled The Cluster Effect: Why the UK Needs a Place-based Green Industrial Strategy, suggests West Central Scotland could also benefit from the transition away from fossil fuels.

“West Central Scotland is a good example of how the net zero transition might benefit a region with a service based economy,” it states.

“It has strengths in financial and insurance services and non-manufacturing services, notably construction.

“It is also known for its strong research universities, life sciences and technology sectors. More broadly, Glasgow City Region’s relatively central location in Scotland and good transport links allow it to export services associated with goods from other regions, such as agricultural products and renewable energy.”

The research comes at a time when the two biggest political parties in the UK, the Conservatives and Labour, are attempting to put economic growth at the heart of their pitch to the voting public ahead of the next general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer recently drew criticism for his announcement his party would put a stop to any further oil and gas exploration if it gained power.

However Green Alliance believes the party is right to take this approach, insisting there is a valid economic case for doing so as well as an environmental one.

Steve Coulter, head of economy at Green Alliance, said: “Keir Starmer has rightly judged that investing in the clean, green economy will be a vote-winner in 2024 – it already has huge public support.

“But the economic case is also compelling. Our analysis of the extent of Scotland’s potential in renewable energy shows how targeted industrial strategy could unlock the UK’s regional economic strengths.

“Embracing this means the UK could reclaim its place at the forefront of the global race for green industries and jobs, which has dramatically shifted pace following huge US and European investment plans.”

