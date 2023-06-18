UK strikes since June 2022: The key numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK strikes since June 2022: The key numbers

By Press Association
Key numbers for strikes and labour disputes in the UK since June 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Over the past year the UK has experienced a level of strike action the like of which has not been seen in the country for more than three decades.

Some 3.7 million working days were lost through labour disputes from June 2022 to April 2023, according to latest available data from the Office for National Statistics.

This is the highest for any 11-month period since July 1989 to May 1990, when 4.8 million were lost.

December 2022 saw the most working days lost, at 829,000.

The number reflects the impact of a range of strikes, including disputes involving postal workers, driving examiners, rail workers, Border Force staff, ambulance workers and nurses.

It is the highest total for a single month since November 2011, when 997,000 days were lost.

It is also the second highest total since July 1989, when 2.4 million were lost.

Disputes affecting London and north-west England together accounted for nearly a third (30%) of all working days lost in the 11 months to April this year, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

There were 576,500 days lost in London (16% of the total) and 526,100 (14%) in the North West.

South-east England saw the next highest number, at 466,200 days (13%), followed by Scotland (459,500 or 12%).

Wales recorded the fewest days lost, 125,500, accounting for just 3% of the UK total.

More days have been lost in the private sector (57%, or 2.1 million) than the public sector (43%, or 1.6 million), though the proportions have varied from month to month.

For example, in December 2022 – the month with the highest number of working days lost – 80% were in the private sector, driven mainly by the volume of disputes in the rail and postal industries.

But in March 2023, which saw the second highest total of days lost, 89% were in the public sector, reflecting a wave of strikes involving civil servants, junior doctors and teachers.

March also saw the highest number of workers involved in disputes, at 303,000, while December saw around half that figure, at 155,000.

Of the 3.7 million number of working days lost from June 2022 to April 2023, more than half (57%, or 2.1 million) were in transport, storage and communication industries – a reflection of the frequency of rail strikes, but also of recurring disputes involving Border Force staff and driving instructors.

Nearly a quarter (23%) were to do with education, 10% health and social work and 6% public administration.

