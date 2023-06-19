AstraZeneca ‘mulling split from Chinese business amid rising tensions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AstraZeneca ‘mulling split from Chinese business amid rising tensions’

By Press Association
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is looking at spinning off its China businesses to protect it from geopolitical tension, according to a report (Yui Mok/PA)
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is looking at spinning off its China businesses to protect it from geopolitical tension, according to a report (Yui Mok/PA)

AstraZeneca, London’s biggest listed company, is looking at plans to spin off its Chinese businesses to protect it from geopolitical tension, according to a report.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the Financial Times said the British-Swedish drugs giant has been in talks with bankers for several months.

When contacted by the PA news agency, AstraZeneca did not wish to comment on the report.

The plan would separate Astra’s Chinese operations into a separate company whose shares would be traded on the Hong Kong or Shanghai stock exchanges.

Astra would keep control over the business, the report said.

It comes amid increasing geopolitical tension between Western countries, including the US and many in Europe, and China.

By separating off its Chinese arm, the drugs giant hopes to be better protected against political reprisals from Beijing against foreign companies.

It could also provide more reassurance for investors in the West that they are not too exposed to China, the FT reported.

Along with the US, Japan, Germany and France, China is one of the world’s top five biggest pharmaceutical markets.

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: “We do not comment on rumours or speculations around future strategy or M&A (mergers and acquisitions).”

But in last year’s annual report, the company warned that “over the next two decades, the geopolitical environment is expected to become more contested, potentially reaching levels of intensity not seen since the Cold War”.

Perhaps now best known for its development, in conjunction with researchers at the University of Oxford, of one of the Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca is the largest company whose shares are traded in London.

Its market value is around £182 billion, which puts it ahead of Shell, worth £158 billion, and HSBC, worth £122 billion.

The company has a research and development office in Shanghai and employs 16,500 people in China, more than in any other country apart from the US.

It made revenues of around 5.7 billion dollars (£4.5 billion) in the country last year.

