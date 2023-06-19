Iceland trials ‘world first’ air fryer food aisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Iceland trials ‘world first’ air fryer food aisle

By Press Association
A customer looking at products on the ‘air fryer aisle’ at the Food Warehouse (Rachel Adams/PA)
A customer looking at products on the 'air fryer aisle' at the Food Warehouse (Rachel Adams/PA)

Iceland is trialling an aisle solely devoted to food that can be cooked in an air fryer as sales continue to soar for the energy-saving ovens.

The supermarket said the aisle would operate from June 19 for a week at its large format Food Warehouse outlet in Charlton, London, and include around 287 food items that can be cooked in an air fryer.

Products include Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes, cod fillets, chicken fillets and French fries.

It comes as a survey for Iceland and energy supplier Utilita suggested 46% of Britons have either personally bought an air fryer or had someone in their household buy it for them in the last five years.

Some 44% of air fryer owners said they were using their ovens less frequently.

The poll also found 72% of consumers would like to see air fryer cooking instructions on food packaging.

Iceland has previously pledged to update cooking methods across all relevant brand packaging with energy saving instructions, involving almost 300 items to date.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: “We pride ourselves on knowing exactly what our customers coming through our store doors are looking for, matching their changing shopping trends with fresh ideas.

“Introducing the world’s first air fryer aisle at our Food Warehouse is another exciting example.

“As the popularity of air fryer cooking grows, this aisle will give customers easy access to products that work perfectly in this time and energy-saving cooking appliance.”

An air fryer
Iceland is trialling an aisle solely devoted to food that can be cooked in an air fryer (Alamy/PA)

Utilita said its own research suggested that households could save £80.50 a year on average by switching from an electric cooker to an air fryer.

Archie Lasseter, head of sustainability at Utilita, said: “Behaviour change plays a role in almost two thirds of emissions reductions, which makes Iceland’s dedicated air fryer aisle extremely valuable.

“By making it quicker and easier for households to select foods that can be cooked in an air fryer, Iceland is helping us to avoid the power-hungry oven.

“At Utilita we are extremely motivated by Iceland’s efforts to help its customers use less energy, and we continue to invite other supermarkets to follow suit, using our cost to cook research.”

One Poll surveyed 2,000 UK adults between May 5-15 and Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between June 12-14.

