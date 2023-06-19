Next sales jump on back of hotter weather and higher pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next sales jump on back of hotter weather and higher pay

By Press Association
Fashion retailer Next has upgraded its profit and sales targets after revealing that warmer weather and continued wage increases have sparked a jump in sales in recent weeks (Ian West/PA)
Fashion retailer Next has upgraded its profit and sales targets after revealing that warmer weather and continued wage increases have sparked a jump in sales in recent weeks (Ian West/PA)

Fashion brand Next has revealed that warmer weather and continued wage increases have sparked a jump in sales in recent weeks.

On Monday, the high street retailer lifted its sales and profit guidance for the year as a result, sparking a jump in the company’s shares.

Next, which operates around 500 stores, said trading has been “materially better” than the sales guidance it gave shareholders last month.

Full-price sales have been up 9.3% over the past seven weeks, compared with guidance predicting a 5% decline.

The company said it has therefore surpassed its predicted full-price sales by around £93 million.

As a result, Next said it has upgraded its sales guidance for the year by £137 million and increased its full-year profit expectations by £40 million to £835 million.

The retailer told shareholders the sharp improvement was partly driven by the weather.

“The onset of warmer weather has made a significant difference to our performance, particularly coming after a wet and cold April,” it said in a statement.

It added that it believes annual pay rises helped trading, after many people received their annual bonuses in April while there was also an increase in the national living wage.

The retailer added: “If recent pay rises and the sudden change in weather have indeed contributed to the current over-performance, then it is reasonable to expect that the effect will diminish over time because ongoing inflation will slowly erode the positive effect of annual pay increases.

“This is why we are not anticipating the current performance to continue at the same level going forward, albeit we have moderately improved our guidance for the rest of the year.”

