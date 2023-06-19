London markets drop as gilt yields swing higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London markets drop as gilt yields swing higher

By Press Association
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

London’s markets slid during a weak session on Monday as pharmaceuticals and mining firms were among the biggest fallers.

Sentiment was broadly lower as traders sold off stocks to take profits after gains late last week.

In London, there was increased pressure from further rises in borrowing costs, with the yields on two-year government bonds rising to above 5% for the first time since 2008.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.71%, or 54.24 points, lower to finish at 7,588.48.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said: “Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is acting as the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 on reports it is mulling a separate listing in Hong Kong as it looks to spin off its China business.

“Mining stocks are weaker on the back of disappointment that Chinese authorities haven’t weighed in on any new stimulus measures yet, with the likes of Rio Tinto and Glencore slightly lower.”

The other major European markets performed similarly, while the US markets were shut for the Juneteenth holiday.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, added: “Stocks have succumbed to a round of profit-taking in today’s session, with the moves to the downside amplified by the absence of volume thanks to the US holiday.

“Becalmed by an empty calendar, markets have drifted lower, though with Powell testifying later in the week traders shouldn’t assume the dip buyers will immediately step in tomorrow.”

Germany’s Dax index fell by 0.96% and the Cac 40 closed down 1.01%.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped as it lost momentum following its strongest week against the dollar so far this year, despite the increase in gilt yields.

The pound was down 0.17% to 1.279 US dollars and had dropped 0.03% to 1.171 euros at market close in London.

In company news, drugs giant AstraZeneca dropped in value after reports it is looking at plans to spin off its Chinese businesses to protect it from geopolitical tension.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the Financial Times said the British-Swedish drugs giant has been in talks with bankers for several months.

Shares in the company closed 142p lower at 11,646p as a result.

Fashion retailer Next was one of the top performers after it lifted its sales and profit guidance for the year.

Next reported better-than-expected sales over the past seven weeks, linking the 9.3% jump in full-price sales to warmer weather and continued wage increases.

Shares in Next were 304p higher at 6,742p at the close of trading on Monday.

Rivals including Frasers Group and Primark owner Associated British Foods were also lifted higher as a result.

The price of oil edged lower amid uncertainties over demand in China and the prospect of any stimulus measures in the country.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.68% to 76.09 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Next, up 304p at 6,742p, Frasers Group, up 15p at 712p, Standard Chartered, up 12.6p at 687.8p, Rolls-Royce, up 2.6p at 153.8p, and Entain, up 16.5p at 1,237.5p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Spirax-Sarco, down 755p at 10,360p, Ocado Group, down 27p at 434.9p, Croda International, down 160p at 5,370p, Johnson Matthey, down 47.5p at 1,692.5p, and Weir Group, down 48p at 1,764.5p.

More from The Courier

Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause 'loss of life…
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during…
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100