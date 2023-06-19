Kurt Geiger secures new financing deal to fuel international growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kurt Geiger secures new financing deal to fuel international growth

By Press Association
The retailer has secured a new financing deal (Alamy/PA)
The retailer has secured a new financing deal (Alamy/PA)

Fashion brand Kurt Geiger has agreed a new funding deal to refinance its debt and invest in international growth plans.

The company, which was founded in 1963 and opened its first shop on London’s Bond Street, currently has more than 70 stores and 100 concessions in the UK.

On Tuesday, the retailer secured new funding facilities from Wells Fargo Capital Finance UK and UK-based private credit fund Blazehill Capital.

Kurt Geiger, which is owned by private equity giant Cinven, has increased its overseas presence in recent years and said it plans to use the cash injection to bolster its international arm further.

Dale Christilaw, chief finance officer of Kurt Geiger, said: “We found working with the Blazehill Capital and Wells Fargo teams seamless and easy.

“The combined facilities will provide significant flexibility to accelerate our expansion across North America and Europe. Big thanks to all involved.”

Tayyib Chowdhry, originations director of Wells Fargo Capital Finance UK, said: “We’re delighted to have provided an upsized credit facility to enable the team at Kurt Geiger to accelerate an already compelling growth trajectory, globally.

“We’re especially pleased to have structured a flexible financing solution at this exciting period when the business has such positive and sustained momentum.”

Jake Hyman, head of originations at Blazehill Capital, said: “Unlocking additional liquidity for such an established business is a great example of what we’re trying to achieve at Blazehill Capital.

“Kurt Geiger’s continued success is testament to an impressive management team with a dynamic approach to growth, and with this new funding package the company can now continue to expand its global footprint.”

