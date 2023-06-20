Lookers agrees half-billion pound takeover by Canadian firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lookers agrees half-billion pound takeover by Canadian firm

By Press Association
Lookers was founded in 1908 in Manchester (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Lookers was founded in 1908 in Manchester (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Car dealership Lookers is set to come under Canadian ownership after the board and major shareholders agreed to a nearly half-billion pound takeover.

The business said on Tuesday that it had negotiated a deal with Alpha Auto Group, an Ontario-based car dealership chain.

The 120p-per-share bid values the Altrincham-based business at around £465.4 million, it told shareholders.

That is around 35% more than the company’s shares were trading at on Monday.

The deal has already got big buy-in, with the board unanimously backing it alongside investors who hold 42% of the company’s shares.

Lookers said that TDR Capital, Artemis Investment Management, J O Hambro and Schroder had all promised to vote for the deal.

Alpha Auto Group will buy Lookers through its subsidiary Global Auto Holdings Limited, referred to as Bidco in the stock exchange filing.

Lookers chairman Paul Van der Burgh said: “After a period of extensive engagement between the parties, the offer represents an attractive opportunity for our shareholders to realise cash now for their investment at a significant premium to the prevailing share price.

“We have spent considerable time reviewing the potential impact of Bidco’s ownership on Lookers’ wider stakeholders and are confident that the commitments given by them will protect stakeholder interests.

“Bidco has clearly outlined its commitment to continue supporting our customers, operations, communities, and most importantly our talented and committed people.”

Lookers reported a pre-tax profit of £84.4 million last year on revenue of £4.3 billion. It employs around 6,500 people.

Founded in Manchester in 1908 by John Looker, the business originally sold bicycles, and the occasional used car.

The business quickly switched to selling mainly cars, and in 1973 it listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Kuldeep Billan, executive chair of AAG, said: “With the UK auto retail market undergoing substantial change, including the adoption of new distribution models, we believe that the wider group is well positioned to navigate the current environment with geographically diversified operations and a focus on operational excellence.”

